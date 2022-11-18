WARM hearted Yorkshire song king Eliot Kennedy got an early Christmas present today after his charity single to combat fuel poverty got the backing of pal Gary Barlow.

In a festive video message - watch above - the Take That superstar promotes Eliot's song This Christmas in aid of National Energy Action.

Grammy and Ivor Novello award winning Eliot is raising money and awareness for the charity which is helping people to keep warm during the cost of living crisis.

LISTEN: To download or stream This Christmas and for more information how to make a donation visit https://eliotkennedymusic.com.

DONATE: To make a JustGiving donation direct to National Energy Action’s Winter Warmth appeal - CLICK HERE.

Eliot wants fans who buy or stream his new single to make a donation to the charity via the JustGiving page which has already raised almost £1,000.

He is even hoping those who don't need their Winter Fuel Payment or Energy Bill Support Grant might donate it all to National Energy Action’s Winter Warmth appeal.

Best friend Gary Barlow, who has co-written hits with Eliot including chart-topping Everything Changes and songs for Broadway smash Finding Neverland, says in his video message: "Wishing my friend Elliot Kennedy all the best with his new single this Christmas which is in aid of National Energy Action.

"Stay warm this Christmas everybody and see you soon Happy Christmas."

Eliot, one of the UK’s most successful songwriting producers, has also co-written global hits with Bryan Adams and produced the likes of Aretha Franklin, The Spice Girls, Donny Osmond, Celine Dion and more.

But he has never forgotten his roots and over the past decade or so has raised tens of thousands of pounds with sell out all-star concerts for other good causes including cancer and homeless charities.

He founded the One Song Foundation, with the aim to help people in need through the power of music.

Now he is turning his attention to fuel poverty, which the charity fears could be faced by up to 6.7 million UK households.

This Christmas tells the story of a man who lets down his girl and finds himself out in the cold at Christmas.

Eliot admits it's an up-tempo pop song and a fun way of saying stay warm this Christmas.

He explains: "There’s a serious message behind it but, rather than a heavy big ballad designed to make people feel bad, I wanted to do something fun and light-hearted, that sounded more like me.

“It’s a rallying call to help people this winter who are having to make a decision between heating and eating.

"These are the most fundamental things in life, and it’s tragic that we’re in this situation. We’re meant to be one of the wealthiest nations in the world and are struggling to keep people warm.”

He added: “For those who don’t need it and can afford to, it would be incredible if they’d consider donating their Winter Fuel Payment or Energy Bill Support Grant to National Energy Action’s Winter Warmth appeal. The hope is this Christmas single raises awareness for the cause.

“The reality is there’s pandemonium around our politicians at this time when we need them to be more focussed than ever. So, what can you do? I’m a songwriter, so I’ll write a song and do everything I can to hopefully inspire some local companies to get involved, and support this charity.

“It’s not a grandiose thing, just a hope to inspire others to use their skills and talents if they can afford to help too. That’s how you bring about change, by getting up and doing something. People are suffering, so we do what we do well here in Yorkshire, and pull together.”

Eliot has also collaborated on TV shows such as the X-Factor, where he was Talent Development Director, mentoring global superstars One Direction and Little Mix

This Christmas fuel poverty charity single

As well as composing some of the world's biggest pop songs, he's also written for musicals and film, and is one of music industry's most sought-after record producers.









