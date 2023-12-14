Five restaurants still taking bookings for Christmas Day in York, Leeds and Doncaster

Creating and crafting a fabulous Christmas Day dinner is, for some people, the highlight of the festive season, but for some leaving the stress to someone else is the way to go.

Christmas day is just around the corner and there are still some restaurants in York, Doncaster and Leeds still taking bookings for the big day.

For some people, the idea of preparing a turkey or a nut roast for the whole family does not fill them with joy, but that is exactly why many restaurants opt to open on Christmas Day.

According to OpenTable, these five restaurants still have bookings available on Christmas Day.

York Minster Refectory

Estabulo in York

Estabulo Rodizio is a Brazillian Bar & Grill offering Christmas dinner experiences from £55.95 per person.

The brasserie-style restaurant is offering a six-course Christmas experience for £250 per person.

Sakku is a Japanese-inspired all-you-can-eat restaurant.

La Boca in Doncaster

The Argentinian-style La Boca is offering a three-course Christmas dinner with appetizers from £75.95 per adult.

Gino D'Acampo Leeds

For an Italian twist to Christmas dinner, Gino D'Acampo Leeds is offering guests a four-course meal for £80 per person.

Sakku in Leeds