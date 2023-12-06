Free parking at Christmas: The Yorkshire city and town centres where you can park for free while doing your Christmas shopping
On a list of stressful things around Christmas, heading out shopping is up there - but there is one thing that can make it easier, free parking. According to FreeParkingSpots, four cities and towns in Yorkshire will have free parking every weekend up until Christmas.
Doncaster, Driffield, Pocklington and Beverley will all offer free parking for shoppers - and one even keeps this going until the New Year.
This festive season Doncaster Council will once again be offering free parking from 2pm everyday between Friday, December 1, 2023 until Friday, January 5, 2024, only at:
Markets Car Park DN1 1LP
St Georges Car Park DN1 1RD
Colonnades Car Park DN1 1ER
The mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said opening the car parks up is to help encourage people to shop locally and allow ‘as many people as possible’ to enjoy any local festivities.
She: “Shopping local and supporting our High Streets will make an incredible impact to both the local economy and most importantly, to our local businesses this festive season. Seeing a thriving, packed, festive city is my vision for the upcoming holidays and I hope that all the events on offer, combined with the local shopping experience will encourage our “Shop Local” message this Christmas season.
“To further support this vision, I am delighted to announce that we are offering free parking periods across many of our local council-owned car parks. I hope to see as many people as possible enjoying the local festivities this December and I hope everybody enjoys themselves safely and responsibly.”
People shopping in Driffield, Pocklington, or Beverley, in East Riding, will be able to take advantage of the free parking at all council-operated car parks and on-street parking bays.
The free parking in the three East Riding towns is in effect all Saturdays and Sundays throughout December.
