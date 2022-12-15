What started off as a modest window display outside a terrace house in Yorkshire has transformed into a light spectacular of 30,000 synchronised lights as a Christmas-loving family aim to raise as much money as possible for charity.

The Hodgson family of three spend all year discussing their light spectacular at their home in Leeds in a bid to make lots of money for Martin’s House Hospice. Dom Hodgson and wife Heather along with daughter Scarlett spend most of their time discussing light displays over the dinner table.

Dom who first had the “stupid idea” to create the light display said: “What started as my stupid idea slowly developed into what we have today with everyone involved. I usually think of a showpiece such as a light tunnel, Heather makes sure it works and is feasible and Scarlett gets a bit more responsibility each year and is always coming up with ideas such as the summer lights.

“It's fair to say it's taken over a lot of our lives and we do spend a lot of the year designing, building, programming and talking about lights.”

Dom Hodgson and his family display 7,500 Christmas lights on their house (photo: Gary Longbottom)

The Hodgson’s have continued to add to the experience for visitors now offer special sensory hours 4.30pm to 5.30pm until the main display of lights dancing along to a chosen song begins each night until 8pm.