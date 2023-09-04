All Sections
Leeds Christmas Market: Council confirms return of popular Christmas Market after four-year absence

Leeds’ new “bigger and better” Christmas market will be spread right across the city centre for the first time, as it nears a return after a four-year absence.
David Spereall
By David Spereall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST

Around 120 seasonal stalls and decorations will be dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces, including Briggate, City Square and The Corn Exchange.

Three separate outdoor bar areas will also be set up as part of the offering, which will run from November 24 to December 22.

The popular German-themed market, which was previously confined to Millennium Square, was a Christmas staple for families across the city and beyond for several years.

But Covid forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, while visa costs meant it was also absent last year.

Earlier this year, however, it was revealed the council had signed a three year contract with operator Market Place Europe to revive the attraction.

A programme of family-friendly events and experiences is also being planned to run alongside the market, while the Ice Cube skating rink which appeared in Millennium Square in 2022 will return again this year.

Detailing the plans, the council promised the returning market would be “bigger and better than ever”.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, executive member for culture, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing a new and exciting festive experience to Leeds this Christmas that will transform the whole city centre.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for some time now to find the right Christmas market that will give more people, places and businesses the chance to be part of one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year.

“This new market will make the most of the fantastic, newly pedestrianised spaces we have across the city and make the Leeds feel more special and magical than ever before.”

Opening hours for the market are expected to be:

  • Monday – Wednesday: 10am – 7pm
  • Thursday – Saturday: 10am – 9pm
  • Sunday 10am – 6pm

Proposed locations for the Christmas market are:

· City Square

· Boar Lane outside Trinity Church

· Outside the Corn Exchange

· Briggate

· New Briggate

· Albion Place

· Lands Lane

· Headrow

· Cookridge Street

· Bond Court

· Bond Street

· Dortmund Square

· Millenium Square alongside the Ice Cube

Outdoor bar areas are expected to be located in:

  • Briggate
  • Quebec Street
  • Dortmund Square
