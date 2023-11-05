Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or maybe a little festive treat for yourself, the Rick Stein online website has a selected a variety of everyone’s favourite food, drink and homeware for you to enjoy over the Christmas period and beyond.

I was lucky enough to sample the Christmas Seafood Platter, which serves four, and as a big fish lover it was some of the best I had tasted.

Nothing says Christmas like an elegant seafood platter and this show-stopper option offers the ultimate festive feast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cornish crab takes centre stage – delicious. A spokesman said: “We believe that it's the best crab in the world, enjoy eating alongside Rick’s smoked salmon, cooked prawns, Aioli and Marie rose sauce. A real hands-on feast.”

One of Rick Stein's seafood platters.

The prawns were HUGE, meaty and so very tasty, all enhanced with the sauces and citrus.

There is a vast of array of platters, hampers, as well as individual treats to choose from, as well as some cooking suggestions from the culinary mastermind himself to get you started.

My delivery arrived well packed and surrounded by cooling packs to ensure it came in perfect condition. From Cornwall to my Yorkshire plate – who would have thought it!?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You'll find something to bring a smile to the face of everyone on your list and don’t miss out, order by midnight on Tuesday 19th December, for Christmas delivery. Orders after this date will arrive from December 29th onwards.