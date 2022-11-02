The supermarket, which started life as a stall on Leeds’ Kirkgate market, premiered its 2022 Christmas advert during This Morning on ITV. The series of eight adverts begins with the appearance of a Christmas fairy who is voiced by Dawn French. She is perched atop a Christmas treet looking for a ‘very special friend’.

Set in a cosy home, Fairy heads straight for a family dog’s basket and brings to life a tatty but adorable chew toy. As Duckie comes to life, she finds her voice and is immediately chased by an excited dog, delighted to see his favourite toy awakened. Fairy works her magic and Duckie learns to fly out of his reach as they then soar over a Christmas table spread of festive favourites.

Viewers are sure to immediately recognise the voice of Duckie, as M&S reunites iconic duo French & Saunders on screen. The pair are best known for their work in the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have been reunited for the Marks & Spencer Christmas advert

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dynamic of the characters is sure to bring smiles across the UK, as Dawn French’s glamourous Fairy is joined by the voice of an exasperated and downtrodden Jennifer Saunders as Duckie the chew toy. The pair are joined by excitable dog Wylie, who could become a favourite on screens this Christmas.

Sharry Cramond, director of marketing and hospitality at M&S Food, says: “This Christmas we know families want a cosy but special get together at home. Our ad brings to life what we have to offer – the perfect menu to deliver that warm, fuzzy, festive feeling. We know value is front of mind for families and our food range is about offering the best possible quality at the best possible price – from essentials to showstoppers – alongside that all-important dose of M&S Christmas magic.

“We couldn’t resist reuniting two British icons in Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders with the British icon that is M&S. It’s a match made in heaven as they lend their voices to the glamorous Fairy and adorable Duckie and it’s fantastic to have them on board. I predict Wylie the dog will go on to be a huge star.”

Dawn French said: “I had the time of my life lending my voice to the Fairy that brought Percy Pig to life last year. I was so excited that M&S wanted to bring her back for more adventures and discover more of that amazing food… and, this time with a trusty new sidekick. To have my right-hand-woman back as that sidekick… well, obviously it was a yes with festive bells on from me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad