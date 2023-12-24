All Sections
An ice rink at a popular shopping centre in Yorkshire has been closed today (Dec 24) due to windy conditions and unusually high temperatures.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 24th Dec 2023, 09:51 GMT
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in Yorkshire today, and with temperatures set to hit 14 degrees in York, McArthurGlen has decided to close the ice rink at the Winter Wonderland at its designer outlet centre in York.

The company said The Ice Factor has “never experienced the unprecedented high temperatures and high winds that it has this December”. It said most other ice rinks in the region would also be forced to close due to the combinations of the wind and heat.

Georgi Wood, event organiser of the Winter Wonderland, said: “We are absolutely devastated to have to make the decision to close Christmas Eve. It is our favourite day of the season and we love welcoming so many families and being part of their Christmas traditions. We only hope that by letting people know now, that they can plan their day.

The Ice Factor rink at Winter Wonderland at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Centre in YorkThe Ice Factor rink at Winter Wonderland at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Centre in York
“Our bigger and better funfair, along with our rinkside chalet and terrace has been a huge hit this year and will be open, so please do come and enjoy it and finish some last minute shopping in the outlet.’’

