Morrisons has released its Christmas advert for this year – and you can watch it here before it airs on TV next week.

The Yorkshire-based supermarket giant’s Christmas 2023 advert will first be shown on television during Coronation Street on ITV on Monday (Nov 6). The 60 second ad, created with agency Leo Burnett, is set to a rendition of American rock band Starship’s ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’.

It features trusty oven gloves who live in kitchens across the country and come alive to support the hosts and chefs who are preparing for Christmas dinner. It starts with a familiar scene, a father getting up in the early hours of Christmas morning to preheat the oven, and follows a number of families as they prepare for their Christmas dinner.

The ad – titled more of the winning feeling – builds up to the chorus of the classic power ballad with the gloves jumping out of drawers and dancing as the Christmas pudding gets set alight, before ending with the gloves checking in on the oven before the turkey is served.

It directed by Tim McNaughton from The Bobbsey Twins and will be shown on network TV spots that include The Great British Bake Off, I’m a Celebrity and Gogglebox. It will also be shown in cinemas ahead of shows such as The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer, said: "This Christmas - and every Christmas - great British food should be the star of the show and so our ad showcases Morrisons brilliant Christmas range. But there's always a lot to do when preparing the big Christmas meal and some classic 1980s power ballad encouragement is clearly in order.

"And so we've made the trusty oven glove the tuneful cheerleaders of the nation's Christmas chefs and we hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Nothing's gonna stop us making this Christmas the best for our customers."

