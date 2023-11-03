Morrisons Christmas 2023 advert: Supermarket to launch Christmas advert featuring Starship’s ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’ during Coronation Street
The Yorkshire-based supermarket giant’s Christmas 2023 advert will first be shown on television during Coronation Street on ITV on Monday (Nov 6). The 60 second ad, created with agency Leo Burnett, is set to a rendition of American rock band Starship’s ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’.
It features trusty oven gloves who live in kitchens across the country and come alive to support the hosts and chefs who are preparing for Christmas dinner. It starts with a familiar scene, a father getting up in the early hours of Christmas morning to preheat the oven, and follows a number of families as they prepare for their Christmas dinner.
The ad – titled more of the winning feeling – builds up to the chorus of the classic power ballad with the gloves jumping out of drawers and dancing as the Christmas pudding gets set alight, before ending with the gloves checking in on the oven before the turkey is served.
It directed by Tim McNaughton from The Bobbsey Twins and will be shown on network TV spots that include The Great British Bake Off, I’m a Celebrity and Gogglebox. It will also be shown in cinemas ahead of shows such as The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.
Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer, said: "This Christmas - and every Christmas - great British food should be the star of the show and so our ad showcases Morrisons brilliant Christmas range. But there's always a lot to do when preparing the big Christmas meal and some classic 1980s power ballad encouragement is clearly in order.
"And so we've made the trusty oven glove the tuneful cheerleaders of the nation's Christmas chefs and we hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Nothing's gonna stop us making this Christmas the best for our customers."
Mark Elwood, from Leo Burnett UK, said: “The humble oven glove is at the heart of every Christmas across the UK. Everyone has a pair in their kitchen drawer or hung up on the oven, whether they’re a fresh new set or the ones that got scorched while making Christmas dinner in 1993. Our singing oven gloves are there to support hosts up and down the nation whilst making their Christmas dinner special. Bringing a little festive joy to the nation with an 80s banger that everyone can sing along too.”