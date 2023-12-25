All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Poor Old Hoss of Richmond: Yorkshire residents shocked by this disturbing pagan tradition

One of the weirdest Christmas traditions is the 'Poor Old Hoss of Richmond'.
By Tom Maddick
Published 25th Dec 2023, 08:01 GMT

Dating back centuries, the Poor Old Hoss is a hobby horse with a real equine skull fixed on a pole as his head.

Mummers in huntsman's costume take the Hoss through the Town of Richmond, North Yorkshire and sing as his special song and bring him back to life with a blast on a hunting horn when he 'dies'.

The custom is believed to have pagan origins, with known records dating back to the Seventeenth Century.

The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond, parades around the town as men dressed as huntsmen sing folk songs on Christmas Eve

1. The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond

The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond, parades around the town as men dressed as huntsmen sing folk songs on Christmas Eve Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond, parades around the town as men dressed as huntsmen sing folk songs on Christmas Eve

2. The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond

The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond, parades around the town as men dressed as huntsmen sing folk songs on Christmas Eve Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond, parades around the town as men dressed as huntsmen sing folk songs on Christmas Eve

3. The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond

The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond, parades around the town as men dressed as huntsmen sing folk songs on Christmas Eve Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond is a hobby horse with a real horse-skull on a pole as his head.

4. The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond

The Poor Old Hoss of Richmond is a hobby horse with a real horse-skull on a pole as his head. Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:North Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.