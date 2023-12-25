Prince and Princess of Wales release image of children to mark Christmas Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a photo on Christmas Day of their three children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear without their parents in the black and white photograph.

Charlotte sits smiling between her two brothers, with her arms around each of them.

They are wearing white shirts, with Charlotte and George in trousers and Louis in shorts.

The photo was posted on social media with the caption: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C.”

It was taken by Yorkshire-born Josh Shinner, who photographed the children, alongside William and Kate, for their family’s Christmas card this year.