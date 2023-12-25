All Sections
Prince and Princess of Wales release image of children to mark Christmas Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a photo on Christmas Day of their three children.
By Luke O'Reilly, PA
Published 25th Dec 2023, 12:46 GMT

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear without their parents in the black and white photograph.

Charlotte sits smiling between her two brothers, with her arms around each of them.

They are wearing white shirts, with Charlotte and George in trousers and Louis in shorts.

(L-R) Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince George of Wales posing for an official photograph taken by Josh Shinner.(L-R) Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince George of Wales posing for an official photograph taken by Josh Shinner.
(L-R) Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince George of Wales posing for an official photograph taken by Josh Shinner.

The photo was posted on social media with the caption: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C.”

It was taken by Yorkshire-born Josh Shinner, who photographed the children, alongside William and Kate, for their family’s Christmas card this year.

Shinner’s previous sitters include actresses Florence Pugh and Jodie Comer, and singer Sam Smith.

