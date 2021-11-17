The Sheffield Christmas Market is back. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Sheffield Christmas Market 2021: Take a virtual tour around this year’s Christmas market in Sheffield

The Sheffield Christmas Market is back - and bigger than ever! With Christmas stalls and stunning scenery, there is plenty to do at one of Yorkshire’s favourite festive hotspots.

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:32 am

The market first opened on November 15 and is running from Sunday to Thursday at 10am to 6pm and on Friday and Saturday it is open until 8pm throughout December.

Here are some pictures of the Sheffield Christmas Market and what to expect.

1. Entrance to the market

The market is set up and ready for you to walk in.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. ‘Merry Christmas’ baubles

Stalls are selling Christmas baubles to put on your tree.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Christmas decorations

Festive ornaments to decorate your tree.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Christmas trinkets

They come in all shapes and sizes.

Photo: Tony Johnson

