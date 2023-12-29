These Yorkshire cities had the highest percentage of last-minute Christmas Evri deliveries
Some people love to plan for Christmas months in advance whereas others prefer to leave things closer to the big day – either plan is ok, it’s all about what works for you.
However, the delivery company, Evri, examined its data of deliveries made across the region in the week up to Christmas and discovered three Yorkshire cities had the highest percentage of last-minute deliveries.
According to the Yorkshire-based company’s data, 25 per cent of the deliveries made in the last week before Christmas went to addresses in Sheffield, whereas, deliveries to Leeds and York followed closely, with 16 and 11 per cent, respectively.
At the other end of the scale, Harrogate was perhaps the most organised region, with only three per cent of Yorkshire deliveries, in the week before Christmas, made to Harrogate homes.
Halifax had a little more with four per cent and Huddersfield had seven per cent.
Hull had the biggest decrease of 24 per cent with parcels delivered from the week commencing December 11 to the week commencing December 18.
Recently, Evri placed an order for its first-ever electric HGV as part of its goal of reaching net zero by 2035 and made a “landmark” deal with the Post Office, which will see consumers able to send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in over 2,000 Post Office branches.
