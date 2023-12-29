These Yorkshire cities had the highest percentage of last-minute Christmas Evri deliveries

Hundreds of millions of parcels are delivered across the UK, each year, just in time for Christmas, but these cities had the most last-minute deliveries in Yorkshire.

Some people love to plan for Christmas months in advance whereas others prefer to leave things closer to the big day – either plan is ok, it’s all about what works for you.

However, the delivery company, Evri, examined its data of deliveries made across the region in the week up to Christmas and discovered three Yorkshire cities had the highest percentage of last-minute deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Yorkshire-based company’s data, 25 per cent of the deliveries made in the last week before Christmas went to addresses in Sheffield, whereas, deliveries to Leeds and York followed closely, with 16 and 11 per cent, respectively.

Evri made the most last minute Christmas deliveries in Yorkshire to Sheffield.

At the other end of the scale, Harrogate was perhaps the most organised region, with only three per cent of Yorkshire deliveries, in the week before Christmas, made to Harrogate homes.

Halifax had a little more with four per cent and Huddersfield had seven per cent.

Hull had the biggest decrease of 24 per cent with parcels delivered from the week commencing December 11 to the week commencing December 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad