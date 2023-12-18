In the world of TikTok, where short videos unveil snippets of diverse cultures Yorkshire Peach stands out as a vibrant influencer bridging the gap between a Georgia Christmas in the US and the festive spirit of Yorkshire in the UK.

Lisa Dollan, originally hailing from Columbus, Georgia, shares her journey of cultural contrasts and celebrations on her Yorkshire Peach TikTok, with her 1.1 million followers.

She moved to Yorkshire in 2014, lured by love and the prospect of a Yorkshire Christmas. In her own words, she said: "I met a Yorkshireman in 2010 on a work trip, he is from Leeds - I moved over 6 months pregnant.”

Her TikToks highlight the disparities that continue to astonish her after nine years in the UK.

From the vastness of American landscapes to the intricacies of navigating Yorkshire's country lanes, Lisa paints a vivid picture of her cross-continental experiences.

She expresses her amazement at the NHS, narrating the disbelief of having a baby for free, a stark contrast to the healthcare system back home.

But now, she’s told The Yorkshire Post just what Christmas is like here in Yorkshire, in comparison to her ones back home.

The TikTok star explained that in her ‘Bible Belt’ home, Christmas was all based around religion and seeing Santa out and about just wasn’t a thing.

Lisa Dollan, aka TikTok star Yorkshire Peach, moved to Yorkshire and can't get enough of a UK Christmas.

“I am from the Bible Belt south so Christmas was very much based around religion and church and I don't find that so much here! Some go, and that’s fine, but it doesn’t seem odd if you don't participate in that way.

“We had one Santa Claus in my hometown and he was always at the local indoor shopping mall! I was very shocked to see Santa at the Garden Centre here.”

Here in the UK one thing that stands out for her is the amount of drinks consumed over the festive period.

“Well, I'm not a drinker—but my UK family are, so that’s what they spend most of their time doing,” she humoured. “It seems to be done thing around Christmas time in the UK.”

Another thing she gets to experience here in the UK is the joys of a Christmas Day stroll, something she wouldn’t have been able to do back home.

“In Yorkshire, we like to go for a long walk on Christmas Day, which I never would have done back home - I’d be walking along a motorway - no lovely Dales to explore.”

But one of the biggest differences between Christmas here and the ones Lisa grew up experiencing back home is the food.

“We have a fabulous Yorkshire Christmas Dinner with the Yorkshire Puds and Roasties—both of which I'd never heard of but now can't live without,” she said of her home in the UK county.

But in Georgia friends and family would tuck into an ‘American salad’ - often made up of jelly - and homemade sweets to accompany their Christmas dinner.

“We had a lot more ‘American salads’ at Christmas and homemade Christmas candy - which I don't see a lot of here - I don’t think jello salads ever caught on here - go figure,” Lisa mused, “I had never had a Christmas pudding or Christmas cake until I moved here though.”

Lisa explained the US didn’t have a wide range of Christmas markets to enjoy in the weeks leading up to the festive period, whereas here there are many a stone's throw away to enjoy.

However, where the US lacks in markets it makes up for in decorations.

She said: “My hometown didn’t offer much in the way of Christmas markets - I can think of only one - whereas here in Leeds, there are tons of Christmas markets within driving distance.

“But Americans go super big on outdoor decor for Christmas, which I don't see nearly as much of here in Yorkshire, but I think some of that is due to space and a lot to do with weather.

“In Leeds, the big inflatable snowman would be blown into the next town with the wind here,” Lisa joked.

Lastly, Lisa said her mind was truly blown when she was introduced to the humble Christmas cracker.

“I’d never seen one, then suddenly someone shoves this thing at me saying “pull this” - then out pops a hat I then have to wear the rest of the day. I thought it was bonkers at first but now it wouldn’t be Christmas without it,” she said.