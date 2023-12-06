Weetons Food Hall: Luxury food hall in Yorkshire unveils Narnia-themed Christmas window display
Weetons Food Hall, in Harrogate, has revealed it’s big Christmas display in its window this week – and it has all been designed by the store manager Jess.
The food hall, nestled in the centre of Harrogate, has become synonymous with high quality foodstuffs since it’s opening, and is offering specialist Christmas hampers this year, packed full of Yorkshire delights.
The launch of the Narnia-inspired display was held at the Weetons Annual Christmas Night earlier this month.
The store has a standard to live up to, having won ‘Overall Winner’ in the Harrogate at Christmas - Christmas Shop Window Competition and ‘Winner’ in the Large Retailer category in 2022.
Rob Coutts, Managing Director of Weetons, invites anyone local to Harrogate to stop by and take a look at the Christmas display for themselves, he said: "We are thrilled to present our Narnia-themed Christmas window display in Harrogate.
"Jess, our talented Store Manager, has poured her heart into creating a magical experience for everyone who visits. The attention to detail truly makes this display one-of-a-kind at Weetons.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.