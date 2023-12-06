A luxury food hall in Yorkshire has unveiled it’s Christmas window display for 2023 – with a Narnia theme.

Weetons Food Hall, in Harrogate, has revealed it’s big Christmas display in its window this week – and it has all been designed by the store manager Jess.

The food hall, nestled in the centre of Harrogate, has become synonymous with high quality foodstuffs since it’s opening, and is offering specialist Christmas hampers this year, packed full of Yorkshire delights.

The launch of the Narnia-inspired display was held at the Weetons Annual Christmas Night earlier this month.

The Narnia-themed window at Weetons in Harrogate

The store has a standard to live up to, having won ‘Overall Winner’ in the Harrogate at Christmas - Christmas Shop Window Competition and ‘Winner’ in the Large Retailer category in 2022.

Rob Coutts, Managing Director of Weetons, invites anyone local to Harrogate to stop by and take a look at the Christmas display for themselves, he said: "We are thrilled to present our Narnia-themed Christmas window display in Harrogate.