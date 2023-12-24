Waiting for Santa to come can be agonising – has he set off? When will he get here? Where is he now? Well, if you don’t have all the answers the NORAD Santa can help you out.

It’s Christmas Eve and that means only one thing for children (and adults alike), waiting down the hours until the clock strikes midnight and it’s officially Christmas Day in the hope Santa will be paying you a visit.

If you track the time zones across the globe you can get a rough idea of where Santa may be visiting before he lands in front of your Christmas tree – or you could use the NORAD Santa tracker and see exactly where he is from the moment he leaves the North Pole.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google both have apps that allow children worldwide to monitor Father Christmas’ movements as he delivers presents.

The NORAD Santa tracker has been following old St Nick for more than 60 years – since 1955 to be exact - and keeping track of his flight plans and destinations as he sets out on Christmas Eve to spread festive joy.

From 9am UK time on December 24, wherever you are, you can open up the tracker and see where Santa gets to and even gives updates the weather conditions he’s braving through.

Due to time zones Santa usually visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia before going up towards Japan and Asia, then across to Africa before heading up to Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

However, the site does state: “Keep in mind, Santa's route can be affected by weather, so it's really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa's Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him.”

The website and app not only allow children to follow Santa’s movements but also gives information about the man himself and his reindeer – including their favourite snacks.