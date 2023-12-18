York Pantomimes: All the shows you can still book tickets for including Jack And The Beanstalk
Pantomime season is in full flow as the days until Christmas wind down and there are still three shows in York where tickets can still be booked.
Although pantomimes can have that love/hate, Marmite-type, effect on people, almost three million people go to see one every single year, according to Arts Council England.
There is still time for pantomime fans to get their hands on tickets to several shows including Jack and the Beanstalk, Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse and Santa's Sing-A-Long.
Jack and the Beanstalk at The York Theatre Royal
Jack and the Beanstalk is running between Tuesday, December 19 2023 and Sunday, January 7, 2024 and stars EastEnders star Nina Wadia, CBeebies’ Molly and Mack James Mackenzie as the villainous Luke Backinanger and Robin Simpson returns to play the Dame.
There are a limited number of seats available on all the show days and times including, Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve. Alongside this, there are several access performances including:
- Dementia Friendly Performance – Friday, December 22 at 2:30pm
- Relaxed Performance – Sunday, December 31 at 11am
- British Sign Language Interpreted Performance – Wednesday, January 3 at 1pm
- Audio Described Performance – Saturday, January 6 at 1pm
- Captioned Performance – Saturday, January 6 at 1pm
Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse at the Grand Opera House York
Berwick Kaler is joined by Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, AJ Powell, and David Leonard for the Grand Opera House York pantomime for 2023, Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse.
The show kicked of on December 9 and runs until January 6, 2024, with tickets still available for all the remaining performances, including shows on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
There are several access performances including:
- British Sign Language Interpreted Performance – Tuesday, December 27 at 5pm
- Audio Described Performance – Wednesday, December 28 at 1pm
Santa's Sing-A-Long at Theatre@41 Monkgate York
Santa's Sing-A-Long is an interactive show that takes the audience into the home of Santa and Mrs Claus as they prepare for the big day. Running from December 15, with the last performance on Saturday (Dec 23) there are tickets still available for most performances.
