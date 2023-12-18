York Pantomimes: All the shows you can still book tickets for including Jack And The Beanstalk

If there’s one thing that screams the festive season, it’s heading to the theatre to enjoy a pantomime and there a still some tickets left for two in York.

Pantomime season is in full flow as the days until Christmas wind down and there are still three shows in York where tickets can still be booked.

Although pantomimes can have that love/hate, Marmite-type, effect on people, almost three million people go to see one every single year, according to Arts Council England.

There is still time for pantomime fans to get their hands on tickets to several shows including Jack and the Beanstalk, Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse and Santa's Sing-A-Long.

Berwick Kaler returns to the Grand Opera House for this year's pantomime.

Jack and the Beanstalk at The York Theatre Royal

Jack and the Beanstalk is running between Tuesday, December 19 2023 and Sunday, January 7, 2024 and stars EastEnders star Nina Wadia, CBeebies’ Molly and Mack James Mackenzie as the villainous Luke Backinanger and Robin Simpson returns to play the Dame.

There are a limited number of seats available on all the show days and times including, Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve. Alongside this, there are several access performances including:

Dementia Friendly Performance – Friday, December 22 at 2:30pm

Relaxed Performance – Sunday, December 31 at 11am

British Sign Language Interpreted Performance – Wednesday, January 3 at 1pm

Audio Described Performance – Saturday, January 6 at 1pm

Captioned Performance – Saturday, January 6 at 1pm

Berwick Kaler, Martin Barrass, David Leonard, Suzy Cooper and AJ Powell star in Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse.

Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse at the Grand Opera House York

Berwick Kaler is joined by Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, AJ Powell, and David Leonard for the Grand Opera House York pantomime for 2023, Robinson Crusoe and the Pirates of the River Ouse.

The show kicked of on December 9 and runs until January 6, 2024, with tickets still available for all the remaining performances, including shows on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

There are several access performances including:

British Sign Language Interpreted Performance – Tuesday, December 27 at 5pm

Audio Described Performance – Wednesday, December 28 at 1pm

Santa's Sing-A-Long at Theatre@41 Monkgate York