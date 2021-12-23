Restaurants, pubs and inns in Yorkshire are delivering food this Christmas. (Pic credit: Jim Fitton)

With less than a week to go before Christmas Day, supermarkets will be packed with people shopping for their Christmas dinner ingredients, including turkey, pigs in blankets and Christmas pudding.

To make it easier, we have put together a list of restaurants and pubs within the region which are delivering food this Christmas.

Birchwood Farm - Dining & Carvery, Castleford

This pub has a rating of four stars on Google with 2,257 reviews.

The address is: Colorado Way, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 4TS.

Its opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 10pm

Friday and Saturday: 8am to 11pm

Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Drawbridge, Rotherham

The bar has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,003 reviews.

The address is: Fellowsfield Way, Kimberworth, Rotherham, S61 1JN.

Its opening hours are:

(General)

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 11pm

(Christmas Eve)

9am to 9pm

(Christmas Day)

12pm to 6:30pm

(New Year’s Eve)

9am to 9:30am

Boat Inn, Doncaster

The inn has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,499 reviews.

The address is: Lower Sprotbrough, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, DN5 7NB.

Its opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 11:30am to 11:30pm

(Christmas Eve)

11:30am to 11pm

(Christmas Day)

11am to 6pm

(New Year’s Eve)

11:30am to 1am

Cross Keys Inn, Leeds

The inn is providing a ‘no-contact’ delivery service.

Cross Keys has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 385 reviews.

The address is: Hillam Lane, Leeds, LS25 5HE.

The opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 12pm to 11pm

Toby Carvery Dodworth Valley, Barnsley

The pub has a rating of four stars on Google with 2,862 reviews.

The address is: Castle View, Dodworth, Barnsley, S75 3LF.

The opening hours are:

(General)

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 10pm

(Christmas Eve)

8am to 8pm

(Christmas Day)

11:30am to 6pm

(New Year’s Eve)

8am to 8pm

Casa Brighouse

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 714 reviews.

The address is: 281 Elland Road, Brighouse, Huddersfield, HD6 2RG.

The (general) opening hours are:

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm

Friday to Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Miller and Carter, Horsforth

The restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,228 reviews.

The address is: 299 Low Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4DD.

Its opening hours are:

(General)

Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm

Sunday: 12pm to 10:30pm

(Christmas Eve)

11:45am to 4pm

(New Year’s Eve)