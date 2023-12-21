All Sections
Yorkshire road transforms into real-life 'Quality Street' in foodbank fundraising effort

A Yorkshire road has transformed into a real-life ‘Quality Street’ to raise money for a Sheffield foodbank.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:41 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT

Sheffield residents of Boyce and Bransby Street have transformed their terraced homes into giant replicas of Quality Street chocolate boxes to raise money for S6 Foodbank.

Led by Kayleigh Thomas, 36, this year's effort involved ten more homes, fostering a stronger sense of community. Quality Street donated a tonne of chocolate, prompting Kayleigh to exchange it for foodbank donations, hoping to inspire other streets in Sheffield to join the cause next Christmas.

Kayleigh expressed the evolution from a "quality street" to a "quality community," aiming for city-wide expansion. She detailed various themed houses like the 'green triangle' and 'purple one,' showcasing increased participation.

The project, stemming from Kayleigh's 2020 decorations, snowballed into a collaborative effort, raising £3655 for the S6 Foodbank last year.

With plans for city-wide involvement, including workshops and a committee, Kayleigh shared hopes for more streets decorating for charity next year. Using a 'dropbox' system, she ensures surplus sweets benefit those in need.

Nestlé, the brand behind Quality Street, applauded the community's spirit, highlighting the joy of sharing this Christmas.

