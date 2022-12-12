‘Yorkshire Santa’ beats £20k target to go on a trolley dash to buy children’s Christmas presents

A landscape gardener from Yorkshire has raised £22,000 which will fund a trolley dash to buy “a huge amount” of gifts for vulnerable families this Christmas.

Reese Fletcher crafts and sells wooden Christmas trees for £10, using the funds to buy Christmas presents for young people in Leeds. The 31-year-old, from Kippax, launched his idea in 2020 and it has snowballed ever since with more people helping to build and sell the trees as well as people donating to the cause online.

Reese, from Fletcher's Fencing, Decking & Garden Maintenance, said: “I saw some wood in the garden and came up with the idea. I started by knocking a few pieces together and it’s grown from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday Reese and his team will head to Smyths toy store to start purchasing the toys in a huge trolley dash.

Landscape gardening boss Reese Fletcher, 30, and his team are hoping to raise £50,000 to buy Christmas presents for underprivileged children (Photo: Reese Fletcher/SWNS)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I wanted to beat our target and we have done that and hopefully even more donations will continue to roll in.”