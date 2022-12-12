‘Yorkshire Santa’ beats £20k target to go on a trolley dash to buy children’s Christmas presents

Reese Fletcher crafts and sells wooden Christmas trees for £10, using the funds to buy Christmas presents for young people in Leeds. The 31-year-old, from Kippax, launched his idea in 2020 and it has snowballed ever since with more people helping to build and sell the trees as well as people donating to the cause online.
Reese, from Fletcher's Fencing, Decking & Garden Maintenance, said: “I saw some wood in the garden and came up with the idea. I started by knocking a few pieces together and it’s grown from there.”
On Wednesday Reese and his team will head to Smyths toy store to start purchasing the toys in a huge trolley dash.
He said: “I wanted to beat our target and we have done that and hopefully even more donations will continue to roll in.”
By December last year, with supplies from BSW Group, Reese had raised £10,000 from interest in the local community.