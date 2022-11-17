News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Christmas in Yorkshire: First look at the incredible Enchanted Forest at Stockeld Park perfect for families and young children

Stockeld Park

By rebecca marano
3 minutes ago

When it comes to Christmas in Yorkshire, the Enchanted Forest at Stockeld Park is one not to be missed.

Once a year, the historic grounds of the Stockeld Park Estate, in Wetherby, are transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

Set within a mile of woodland, the forest of lights is perfect for families looking for a memorable Christmas experience.

Photographer Danny Lawson headed to the Stockeld Park estate for a first look.

1. People view an installation over a lake that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Monday November 14, 2022. Light effects, a captivating soundscape, and animated installations come together in the ancient woodland once a year over the Christmas period. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

People view an installation over a lake that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, North Yorkshire.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales

2. Enchanted forest

People view an installation that is projected onto water droplets over a lake, that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales

3. Array of colours

The illuminations are set within a mile of beautiful woodland.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales

4. Snow droplets

Dawn Farmer takes a photograph of an installation that mimics snow droplets.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Stockeld ParkEnchanted ForestYorkshireWetherby