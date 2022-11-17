Once a year, the historic grounds of the Stockeld Park Estate, in Wetherby, are transformed into a magical winter wonderland.
Set within a mile of woodland, the forest of lights is perfect for families looking for a memorable Christmas experience.
Photographer Danny Lawson headed to the Stockeld Park estate for a first look.
1. People view an installation over a lake that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Monday November 14, 2022. Light effects, a captivating soundscape, and animated installations come together in the ancient woodland once a year over the Christmas period. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
People view an installation over a lake that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, North Yorkshire.
Photo: Danny Lawson
2. Enchanted forest
People view an installation that is projected onto water droplets over a lake, that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations.
Photo: Danny Lawson
3. Array of colours
The illuminations are set within a mile of beautiful woodland.
Photo: Danny Lawson
4. Snow droplets
Dawn Farmer takes a photograph of an installation that mimics snow droplets.
Photo: Danny Lawson