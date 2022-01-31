You can rescue a dog at any of these shelters in North Yorkshire. (Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

We are dog lovers here in Yorkshire and with so many rescues and shelters for abandoned dogs, we have the opportunity to give love and affection to dogs who need it.

The decision to rescue a pup should not be easy and impulsive. A lot of research must be done to find out about the breed, the background of this particular dog and how they will fit into your family unit to make sure they are well cared for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On each of the websites of these dog shelters based in North Yorkshire, you will find valuable information about how to start the process of adopting a dog and what requirements are needed.

We have included their addresses and phone numbers in case you would like to contact them.

Blue Cross Rehoming Centre, Thirsk

This rescue shelter has 4.5 stars on Google with 127 reviews.

The address is: Parklands, Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk, YO7 3SE.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Phone number: 0300 777 1540

Find out more about rescuing your own pooch by visiting the Blue Cross website.

Miss Mollies Rescue Charity Shop, Harrogate

The rescue shop has 4.4 stars on Google with 7 reviews.

The address is: 27 Regents Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5AZ.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4pm

Sundays: Closed

Phone number: 07592075587

You can find out more about the rescue process by visiting Miss Mollies website.

RSPCA York

It has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 11 reviews.

The address is: RSPCA York Animal Home, Landing Lane, York, YO26 4RH.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 11am to 3pm

Phone number: 01904 654949

You can visit the RSPCA York website for more information.

Whitby Dog Rescue

It has 4.4 stars on Google with 27 reviews.

The address is: Church House, Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5pm

Saturdays and Sundays: Closed

Phone number: 01947 810787

Find out more about this shelter on the Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue website.

RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre, Middlesbrough

This animal rescue centre has 4.1 stars on Google with 86 reviews.

The address is: Yarm Lane, Great Ayton, Middlesbrough, TS9 6QB.

Opening hours are:

Closed: Appointments only

Phone number: 0300 123 0743

Find out more on the RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre website.

Saving Yorkshire Dogs

It has five stars on Facebooks with 27 votes.

The address is: SYD Rescue, High Haw Leas Farm, Ripon, HG4 4DP.

Opening hours are:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: Closed

Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 12pm

Phone number: 07562 986101