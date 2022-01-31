We are dog lovers here in Yorkshire and with so many rescues and shelters for abandoned dogs, we have the opportunity to give love and affection to dogs who need it.
The decision to rescue a pup should not be easy and impulsive. A lot of research must be done to find out about the breed, the background of this particular dog and how they will fit into your family unit to make sure they are well cared for.
On each of the websites of these dog shelters based in North Yorkshire, you will find valuable information about how to start the process of adopting a dog and what requirements are needed.
We have included their addresses and phone numbers in case you would like to contact them.
Blue Cross Rehoming Centre, Thirsk
This rescue shelter has 4.5 stars on Google with 127 reviews.
The address is: Parklands, Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk, YO7 3SE.
Opening hours are:
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Phone number: 0300 777 1540
Find out more about rescuing your own pooch by visiting the Blue Cross website.
Miss Mollies Rescue Charity Shop, Harrogate
The rescue shop has 4.4 stars on Google with 7 reviews.
The address is: 27 Regents Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5AZ.
Opening hours are:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Sundays: Closed
Phone number: 07592075587
You can find out more about the rescue process by visiting Miss Mollies website.
RSPCA York
It has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 11 reviews.
The address is: RSPCA York Animal Home, Landing Lane, York, YO26 4RH.
Opening hours are:
Monday to Sunday: 11am to 3pm
Phone number: 01904 654949
You can visit the RSPCA York website for more information.
Whitby Dog Rescue
It has 4.4 stars on Google with 27 reviews.
The address is: Church House, Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA.
Opening hours are:
Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5pm
Saturdays and Sundays: Closed
Phone number: 01947 810787
Find out more about this shelter on the Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue website.
RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre, Middlesbrough
This animal rescue centre has 4.1 stars on Google with 86 reviews.
The address is: Yarm Lane, Great Ayton, Middlesbrough, TS9 6QB.
Opening hours are:
Closed: Appointments only
Phone number: 0300 123 0743
Find out more on the RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre website.
Saving Yorkshire Dogs
It has five stars on Facebooks with 27 votes.
The address is: SYD Rescue, High Haw Leas Farm, Ripon, HG4 4DP.
Opening hours are:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: Closed
Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 12pm
Phone number: 07562 986101
You can visit the SYD website for more information.