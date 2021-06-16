Father's Day is on June 20

If you’re looking for inspiration, we have some meaningful suggestions below, as well as some more amusing ones:

- “There’s no possible way I could pay you back for all that you have done for me growing up, I greatly appreciate all your hard work raising me. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you.”

- “It’s that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really do have the best dad in the world, so they can’t be right.”

- “You bring so much joy into our lives. I hope today, we can return some. Happy Father’s Day.”

- “Dad, you’re the first person I turn to when I have a question or need some advice. Thank you for always answering.”

- “Any man can be a father but it takes a special someone to be a dad.”

- “Thank you for making growing up fun.”

- “Dad, you know that I like Batman, and Superman’s cool too, but I don’t really need them as long as I have you!”

- “With your elbow grease and worn out boots, you never failed to put us first. Step aside and let us do some of the work today!”

- “Dad, you’re still the one I think of first when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me.”

- “Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. You are the best man I know. ”

- “The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed.”

- “When I think of all the blessings in my life, Dad, you are right there at the very top of the list! ”

- “I'm grateful for you, Dad, and I'm not sure I'll ever be able to pay you back for all that you've done for me.”

- “To the best man I know: Happy Father's Day! Enjoy every moment of this special day.”

- “I wouldn’t trade you for anything, Dad. I mean, nobody’s offered me anything, but I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t!”

- “I hope you’re proud of me for not sending the same card as last year!”

- “To the world’s greatest Dad from the world’s greatest kid, I hope you have an amazing Father’s Day!”

- “I’m so lucky to have you as my dad... I’m not sure anyone else would have put up with me this long. ”

- “It takes an amazing dad to raise such a ridiculously great kid. I couldn’t have grown up to be so humble without you!”

- “The most important life lesson I've learned: When all else fails, call Dad.”

- “Dad, I love how we don't even have to say out loud that I'm your favourite.”