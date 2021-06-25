The Government revealed the extra countries it was adding to the green list from June 30

For a country to be added to the green list it has to meet set criteria regarding factors such as levels of infection rate, ‘variants of concern’ and vaccine rollout.

These are the current green list destinations following the latest update; Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean territory, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Ibiza Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, Madeira, Malta, Majorca, Menorca, Montserrat, New Zealand, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan de Cunha and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's what you need to know about flying to these destinations from Doncaster Sheffield, Leeds Bradford and Manchester airport:

Doncaster Sheffield Airport flies to the following green list destinations:

Ibiza - departing every Monday and Friday, the average cost of a return flight is around £100.

Menorca - departing every Wednesday and Saturday, the average cost of a return flight is around £100.

Majorca - departing every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, the average cost of a return flight is around £100.

Leeds Bradford Airport flies to the following green list destinations:

Menorca - departing every day except Wednesday, the average cost of a return flight is around £100.

Majorca - departing every day, the average cost of a return flight is around £106.

Ibiza - departing every day, the average cost of a return flight is around £160.

Madeira - departing every Friday and Saturday, the average cost of a return flight is around £120.

Malta - departing every Wednesday and Saturday, the average cost of a return flight is around £130

Manchester Airport flies to the following current green list destinations:

Gibraltar - departing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the average cost of a return flight is around £235.

Singapore - departing every Monday , Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the average cost of a return flight is around £600

Menorca - departing every day, the average cost of a return flight is around £130.

Majorca - departing every day, the average cost of a return flight is around £70.

Ibiza - departing every day, the average cost of a return flight is around £115.

Madeira - departing Monday and Friday, the average cost of a return flight is around £230.