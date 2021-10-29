Now that Halloween is getting closer, you can treat your children to a fun yet terrifying experience at one of these Yorkshire venues.

The following events are not just suitable for children, but for the whole family too.

Halloween at The Forbidden Corner, Leyburn

York's Chocolate Story will be hosting Halloween masterclasses. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

A Halloween extravaganza awaits your children including a Halloween quiz and fancy dress competition.

Children can dress up in their most frightening and impressive costumes to be crowned the best dressed at the event taking place at The Forbidden Corner.

It will be running from October 16 to October 31 and you will need to book your tickets early by visiting the website.

Halloween Family Masterclass at York’s Chocolate Story

A day of chocolate not only for children, but the whole family can enjoy making gory chocolate treats this Halloween.

Sweet treats include red caramel mice and using spooky cocoa butter transfers. The experience lasts for 90 minutes and also involves blind trick or treat tasting and a signature York’s Chocolate Story hot chocolate for you all to enjoy.

The event will take place on the selected dates October 25, 27 and 29 at 3pm each day and you can book a ticket by visiting the website.

York Maze Hallowscream

The popular event consists of haunted houses, optical illusion rooms, sideshows and terrifying characters who roam around the venue scaring visitors.

Hallowscream is ideal for a brave family who seek thrills and adventure. There are five separate live-action haunted houses where you will encounter ghostly creatures and characters.

The attraction has more than 100 actors all dressed up to scare.

Warning: the frightening experiences aren’t restricted to the haunted houses, as characters may roam around the main floor.

Hallowscream is based on a farm where a terrible tragedy happened in 1873 and as a result the souls of those who died that night return on Halloween to haunt those brave enough to visit.

It is open on selected nights between October 8 to October 31 and you can book your tickets on the Hallowscream website.

The Halloween Adventure at Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Stockeld Park’s Halloween Adventure is jam-packed with fun activities for your children whether that’s a skeleton trail, a witch hunt or pumpkin picking.

You’ll find lots of new Halloween surprises in the Enchanted Forest and the witches will be your tour guide as you follow a trail through the park.

Every paying child will get a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

The event runs between October 23 to October 31 and you can buy your Halloween entry ticket on the website.

Halloween at Mother Shipton’s, Knaresborough

During the Witching Hour, children can delve deep into the spooky forest where the world-famous Prophetess was thought to have been born during a scary thunderstorm.

The event is suitable for all ages and you will be watching out for witches, ghosts and spooky skeletons who may be hiding around every corner. A fancy dress competition will be held there, so come dressed in your most elaborate Halloween costume.

The event will occur from October 23 to 31 from 9:30am to 5:30pm and booking is essential.

Spooky fields at Thornton Hall Country Park, Skipton

This spooky family fun festival will be packed with Halloween activities like a tour in a haunted house, a Ghost Busting Academy, Merlin’s Magic Show, a spooky street theatre show and of course pumpkin picking.

As well as the Halloween classics, children can enjoy a farm where they can observe, pet and even feed many different animals including llamas, donkeys, piglets, ponies and baby goats.

The event will take place on multiple dates:

October 9 and 10

October 16 and 17

October 23 and 24

October 25 to 31