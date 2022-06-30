How crafting helped bring a Yorkshire community together

There is a hub of creative talent in Ackworth.

Such is the crafty calibre of this tight-knit community, which helped to lift the spirits of villagers during the Covid lockdown, continues to raise funds for worthy causes and brings plenty of smiles to faces, it is now being channelled to support those who may be struggling now Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craft Inn, in the village of Ackworth in Wakefield, is one of a number of locations throughout the district that has signed up to TAKE5. Wakefield Council introduced the initiative where locations provide a quiet, safe space for those who feel overwhelmed or vulnerable when out and about.

The Craft Inn

Currently all council-run libraries, museums, leisure centres and cafes are all TAKE5 champions. Visitors can identify TAKE5 venues by window stickers and staff badges. Many community police officers signed up for the initiative, and residents and visitors can identify them by their TAKE5 lanyard.

For months life was put on hold during the Covid lockdowns, and limited when restrictions were brought in during the Pandemic.

Normality has resumed but, for some, particularly those who have spent several months shielding and confined within their own homes due to health issues, being out and about again can be overwhelming.

“It is important to remember that many people may have been shielding for months and are very nervous about returning to busy spaces, especially now that many restrictions have been eased,” says Councillor Jessica Carrington.

“We want to be there for all our residents and visitors as much as possible, and it is paramount that we provide all the support we can for the most vulnerable in our local communities. We want everyone to feel safe when enjoying our towns and city centre. Please remember, when you are out and about, to be kind and think of others. We can all do our bit to protect each other and keep life moving.”

Craft Inn has been consciously supporting the local community since opening in November last year, so signing up to the TAKE5 initiative was a natural move to make.

Carole Marsh, who runs Craft Inn, explains the reason behind their involvement.

“Several of us at Craft Inn have suffered past mental health issues or anxiety, and are a great supportive team of crafters working together, most who are ex-therapists, social workers, carers and several of us have worked in education with huge experience of working with special needs.

“We already offered a friendly atmosphere in which people felt comfortable to come in and sit for a while to have a chat or to observe our crafters at work in their particular field. Many of our workshops focus on mindfulness and the belief that creativity in a friendly, relaxing atmosphere is good for our mental wellbeing.”

Locations taking part in the TAKE5 scheme are identified by the large red heart TAKE5 sticker in their window.

“An information sheet is also displayed in the shop to show customers that they are most welcome to sit a while for time out, or for a friendly chat without any obligation to purchase anything,” Carole explains.

“We have crafters who are happy to chat about and demonstrate their craft which often acts as a distraction.”

Crafting has been an integral part of Carole’s life and, knowing the enjoyment it brings to many like-minded creatives, she decided to provide a permanent place for crafters to create, showcase and share their skills with the local community.

She explains the idea to set up Craft Inn was also born out of the initial Covid lockdown when she and a community of crafters began creating items to sell from her garden wall.

‘The Shop on the Wall’ was set up to support a fundraising campaign for a young boy in the village to receive cancer treatment in America. Carole explains Covid had curtailed fundraising events, but placing an honesty box on her garden wall was a socially-distanced way of selling the crafting community’s home-made creations.

“I set up the Shop on the Wall and started making crocheted rainbows for the NHS and we had an honesty box fastened to our garden gate. Lots of people started bringing things, a lady was making face masks and we were selling all sorts and managed to raise a few thousand pounds,” says Carole.

“Having seen the community spirit, and all the crafters pulling together and enjoying making things, I thought it would be nice if we had a space where crafters could go.”

After taking early retirement from teaching, Carole created a building at her home where she runs her engraving and awards business, Inscribery.

Inspired by the coming together of local crafters to support the community during the lockdowns, Carole decided to re-organise the building to share her workspace with fellow crafters. The appropriately-named ‘Craft Inn’ opened for business.

Initially she started out with seven crafters – since then the creative has expanded to 15 artists and crafts people from the village who are all creating an extensive range of wonderful home-made items.

Crafting can also reach out to those who may feel isolated and can help to build confidence as Carole explains.

“Particularly since Covid, people can feel anxious about venturing out and can encounter triggers for their anxiety, often when quite far from home. Also, we are living in a world where social interactions are decreasing and we spend less and less time in face to face situations and more time making purchases online, sending text messages instead of phoning. We are forgetting how to interact with each other.

“An anxiety or panic attack can be very frightening and therefore isolating, resulting in some people feeling reluctant to leave their homes. If these people know there are several participating businesses around the village that offer this safe haven, then they may feel more able to venture out and rebuild their confidence. Also when we have people who regularly return, it gives us in the shop a sense of wellbeing and added community spirit, and increases our own friendship circles in these times of declining social interaction, so is therefore beneficial to all concerned.”

As well as the Craft Inn, Carole, along with fellow volunteer Ian Moore, run the website ‘Ackworth Community hub’ – an online resource and information site for the village – another idea born out of the Covid lockdown to keep the community connected.