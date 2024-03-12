Leeds families urged to take part in “The Kindness Climb” in support of the NSPCC.

On Saturday, March 16th, fundraisers for the NSPCC will head to Depot Climbing in Armley where visitors will be taking part in climbing challenges and enjoying a family fun day, which will see face-painting, raffles and a whole host of competitions.

“The Kindness Climb”, which last year raised over £1,500, will also feature a bake sale, and food stalls, with prizes on offer including climbing related giveaways and goodies. Free tickets to a host of live music festivals taking place in Yorkshire this summer will also be up for grabs.

Each step participants take and every prize they win will contribute to the NSPCC’s efforts in preventing child abuse and will help make a difference to the lives of children in Yorkshire.

Alice Feek is one of the NSPCC’s local fundraisers and an avid climber, she cannot wait for the second annual event following its inaugural success in 2023.

She said: “Last year’s event was brilliant, and it was great to see children and families coming together to raise funds for the NSPCC while having fun on the climbing walls at Depot Climbing.

“We all have the power to help prevent child abuse, and every donation really makes a difference here in Leeds and across the country. We’re hugely grateful to everyone at Depot Climbing for supporting us again this year.

“We encourage people of all abilities and ages to take part and we promise a fun and active day out for all the family. Let's climb together for a brighter future!”

The City of Leeds has a proud NSPCC history and is home to one of 13 Childline hubs across the country.

Childline – the NSPCC’s flagship counselling service for children and young people – delivered almost 200,000 counselling sessions to children between 2022 and 2023, an estimated 7,500 of which were in West Yorkshire.

Between the same time period, the NSPCC Helpline also responded to 1,140 to local agencies in West Yorkshire - including the police and children’s services - who were concerned about a child’s welfare.

Tickets for the NSPCC’s “The Kindness Climb” in Leeds costs £8 for adult members of Depot Climbing and £10 for non-members. Children and student member tickets cost £6 and £8 for non-members.