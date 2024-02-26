Long Course Weekend with triathlon-style sporting events 'could drive £2m to North Yorkshire's tourism economy'

The market town of Masham is now to host September's Long Course Weekend, it has been confirmed, after timetable clashes in Pateley Bridge forced organisers to find a new home.

Today, as organisers pledge a Yorkshire "flavour" to festivities, they have said this is an event to boost communities as much as to celebrate sporting prowess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is very much a sports tourism product, rather than an event in its own right," said Matthew Evans, chief executive of the Global Long Course Weekend.

Long Course Weekend’s founder and chief executive, Matthew Evans, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, Masham, Parish Council vice-chair, Ian Johnson, and Flo Grainger, owner of the Old Station Caravan Park, pictured in Masham. Image NYC

"It's very community based, supporting local businesses and promoting the area. And this is to have a Yorkshire flavour, we don't want to recreate the same thing as everywhere else.

"Yorkshire is it's own little country. This needs to get that voice,” he added. “There is also a legacy programme to investing locally, such as with schools."

The Long Course Weekend, from September 6 to 8, is based on the swim-cycle-run principles of a triathlon but competitors can choose a "pick and mix" of which sports to attempt and at varying levels of difficulty. First held in Wales in 2010, there are now competitions from Holland to Australia and New Zealand, along with children's and family events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exact course is yet to be finalised but is still set to go through Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale, organisers have confirmed, despite timetable clashes at the town's showground in the second and third year which means it can no longer serve as primary host.

Instead Masham has emerged as the new centrepoint, with the market town's Black Sheep Brewery also now revealed as sponsor for the day two sportif, as well as official brewery. Triathlon wear company Raceskin is confirmed as swim sponsors.

Then there could be legacy events, with pledges from organisers to work with communities to see long term benefits. In Wales, where nearly half of primary age children leave school unable to swim, past events have seen investments in smaller class size lessons for 22 schools.

Ian Johnson, vice-chair of Masham Parish Council has promised to "embrace this weekend with gusto", while Flo Grainger of the Old Station Caravan Park said it "brings fresh hope" for fragile rural economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Derek Bastiman, whose North Yorkshire Council (NYC) portfolio includes the visitor economy, said this was a real "coup" for the county and could extend the summer season.

This, he added, was "win-win", driving up to £2m into the North Yorkshire economy.

Coun Bastiman said: "We saw, after the Tour de France and the Tour de Yorkshire, that people came back time and again because they recognised the beauty of the county and were blown away by it.