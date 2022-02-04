Small cats tend to be more inquisitive and independent than their big cat counterparts. Less likely to be trainable to commands and tricks, but with more than enough personality to keep you entertained and connected for years and years. Here is a look at some of the most popular small cats.
1. Russian Blue
If you're looking for a cat that will be loyal, dedicated and all yours then the Russian Blue is the breed for you. Russian Blues will do anything for the one they love, but will generally hide away whilst people they don't trust are around. But with you, this breed will play all day long, whether it's fetch, catch or bat and ball - they love to paw at a flying ball.
Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Cornish Rex
Big ears and wide eyes give the Cornish Rex a distinctive look. A more athletic breed you'd be pushed to find. In fact, we'd say the Cornish Rex is a kitten that never grows up, maintaining a youthful exuberance that lasts a lifetime - so ... you have been warned. This one wants to be in the thick of it, from cradle to grave!
Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Singapura Cat
If you're looking for small, and we mean proper diddy, the Singapura is as small as they come. But be warned, Singas like to play - a lot! Socialble around other animals for sure, but jumpy around kids, these are perhaps for animal lovers who live in quieter households, perhaps even when the children have fled the nest.
Photo: Adobe Stock
4. Peterbald Cat
Arguably the most athletic, sleek, catlike cat of them all and quite possibly the cleverest little pussy cat in the small breed category. If you want a cat that's part of the family, sharing your home, the Peterbald breed is one to look at. Curiosity might just get the better of this one!
Photo: Adobe Stock