'Neglected' children's seaside paddling pool to get 'well-needed' renovation
Councillor Jade Lavan, who represents the Zetland ward in Redcar, said the pool, off the Stray, remained “popular and well used” during the summer. However she said it was neglected and in need of repair.
In a Facebook post, Labour’s Coun Lavan said she had met cabinet member for neighbourhoods, Councillor Adam Brook at the site to relay her concerns.
She said: “He reassured me that he is completely committed to ensuring that assets such as the Stray paddling pool are protected and maintained to ensure a safe environment for our children and families to play and enjoy.”
Coun Lavan said Coun Brook had confirmed the pool will be renovated, adding: “The plan is to re screed the entire pool surface and apply a specialist paint for swimming and paddling pools. All of the works are subject to the weather, but will be scheduled to be completed as soon as practically possible, hopefully before the peak of the summer for everyone to enjoy.”
The post received thumbs up from local residents on the social networking site.
Last year Kirkleatham ward councillor Peter Grogan called on the council to upgrade another water-based asset in the town once popular with visitors, the historic boating lake at Coatham.
He said the lake, which had “brought enjoyment to generations”, had also been neglected and was frequently drained of water, standing empty.
Coun Grogan, a Conservative, pleaded with council chiefs: “I know we are struggling for money, but we have to try.”
The council suggested it was actively looking at improvements, although no firm plans had been drawn up. This included undertaking capital physical works on the lake and the surrounding area, and exploring opportunities for commercial uses.
