Safer Sleep Week in Yorkshire: five essentials to create a safe sleep space

"Tragically, around three babies in the UK lose their lives to SIDS every week," says David Winstanley, Director of Winstanleys Pramworld. "While this is heartbreaking, simple steps can significantly reduce the risk. We are committed to providing parents with the resources and knowledge they need to ensure their little ones sleep soundly and safely."

The Safer Sleep Checklist from Winstanleys Pramworld is a comprehensive guide that outlines the five essential items you need to create a safer sleep environment for your precious little one, following guidance from The Lullaby Trust, along with practical advice to reduce the risk of SIDS.

A Clear Cot

Safer Sleep Week

The safest place for your baby to sleep is in their own space, such as a cot or bedside crib and in the same room as you for the first six months at least. Your baby’s cot should be clear from toys, cot bumpers, pillows, duvets and comforters. Any unnecessary items in the cot can increase the chance of your baby's head being covered which heightens the risk of SIDS.

A Firm, Flat, Mattress

Your baby’s cot should be fitted with a firm, flat, mattress covered with a waterproof mattress protector. The mattress should be completely flat with no raised or cushioned areas to ensure your baby’s head doesn’t sink by more than a few millimetres. The mattress protector will keep the mattress in good condition and is wipe-clean to help prevent infection.

A Portable Sleep Space

A portable sleep space like a moses basket, travel cot, or carry cot is essential for your baby’s daytime nap routine as it allows you to stay close to your baby at all times and move them from room to room with you as you go about your day. It’s important that portable sleep spaces are kept completely clear and are fitted with a firm, flat, mattress.

Sleeping Bags

A sleeping bag or grobag is the safest bedding choice for your baby as it prevents their head from being covered under bedding as they move and wriggle. Sleeping bags are available in various togs for different seasons, ensuring your baby stays at the right temperature year-round. It's essential to check that the sleeping bag fits snugly around the shoulders to prevent your baby's head from slipping down into the bag.

A Room Thermometer

The chance of SIDS is higher in babies who get too warm, so a room thermometer is essential to maintain a comfortable room temperature between 16°C and 20°C (61°F and 68°F). Room thermometers come in various styles, from basic wall thermometers to colour change thermometers that visually indicate when the room is too hot or cold for your little one.