Eid al-Fitr is the breaking of fast after the month of Ramadan, families also come together to pray and share celebratory food (Picture: Shutterstock)

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan - during which Muslims focus on prayer and fasting - is coming to an end, making way for the celebration of Eid.

Eid, shortened from Eid Al-Fitr, is the "festival of breaking the fast", and sees families and congregations come together to eat and pray.

So, when will Eid be celebrated and what is the origin of the festival?

When is Eid al-Fitr 2021?

In the UK, Eid will begin on the evening of Wednesday 12 May, and will end on the evening of Thursday, 13 May.

Muslims who are participating in the fast will continue to fast throughout the daylight hours of 12 May, with the breaking of the final day of fasting signalling the beginning of Eid.

Eid is marked depending on the sighting of the new moon.

The new moon has not yet been spotted, but Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has urged citizens to look for the moon on the evening of Tuesday 11 May, which is the 29th day of Ramadan.

Jeddah Astronomical Association has said it is most likely the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday 12 May.

According to Timeanddate.com, the New Moon will emerge at 7.59pm on 11 May in the UK.

What is Eid al-Fitr a celebration of?

Eid al-Fitr is the breaking of the final fast, celebrated at the end of a month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting period.

Almost all Muslims who have experienced puberty will take part, except from very old or sick people and menstruating or pregnant women.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the Islamic Holy month as this is said to be the month in which prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran.

The Quran is the central religious text of Islam, and is believed to hold revelations from Allah (God). The book is said to be the literal word of God, told through Mohammad and the words on which Muslim beliefs are founded.

Why are there two Eids each year?

The dates of Eid can often be confusing as the Muslim religion celebrates two Eids each year.

Eid Al-Fitr is the first, and comes at the end of the month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Adha is almost exactly two months later - this year it will take place in mid-July, andis the “feast of the sacrifice”.

It comes at the same time as many Muslims complete the Hajj pilgrimage.

Also known as the pilgrimage to Mecca, all Muslims are supposed to complete it at least once in their lifetime.

Eid al-Adha is said to be the most important, and sometimes referred to as ‘Big Eid’, while Eid al-Fitr is the lesser of the two.

How do Muslims celebrate Eid?

Both celebrations of Eid consist of families and congregations coming together to pray and enjoy food together.

During Eid al-Fitr, many Muslims will attend communal prayers at their local Mosque. In places such as Mecca, Saudi Arabia and other predominantly Islamic countries, thousands of people come together to pray.

At the prayers, they listen to the Khutba - a sermon - and give zakat al-Fitr charity in the form of food.

During Eid, some Muslims will also dress in fine clothing and bright colours. Children also receive gifts during the day of Eid al-Fitr.

Muslims also wish one another ‘Eid Mubarak’, literally meaning Blessed celebration.

