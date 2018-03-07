Beauty myths: Face the facts and ditch the fiction

Does make-up give you spots and shaving make leg hair grow back thicker? Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith busts some beauty myths. Plus Celeb Get the Look and beauty products of the week.

As sure as it’s unlucky to cross on the stairs or walk under ladders, there are certain beauty rules that many of us believe to be true, without a shred of evidence to back them up.

BEAUTY PICK: Time Bomb Peace & Quiet Cleanser'A lightweight cleansing coconut oil that gently dissolves and removes surface impurities, including wax, silicone and oil-based make-up, and SPF products. Even works well for oily and is safe around the eyes, with coconut oil known for anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Rinses off with warm water. It's �25 at Timebombco.com.

“There are a whole load of beauty myths that are drilled in our heads from a young age, some of which can actually be quite scary,” says Joanne Dodds, of Hairtrade.com.

So, here are some of the beauty myths that have been investigated and unravelled by the retailer.

Shaving makes body hair grow back thicker: Quite untrue, although it can look and feel as if there might be something in it. But really, all that is happening is that the hair regrown after shaving is shorter, blunter and more stubbly.

If you pluck a grey hair, several more will appear in its place: It is physically impossible to increase the number of hair follicles on your head by plucking out one. This myth first originated because when a grey hair follicle has formed, usually another one is forming nearby.

BEAUTY PICK: Neom Organics The Perfect Night's Sleep'Part of the Scent to Sleep range, this has nourishing vitamin-packed almond oil and restores with skin-loving rosehip oil, cranberry oil, wheat germ oil plus 11 other essential oils to help you sleep. Come in a complementary gift box for a limited time only and costs �42 at Neomorganics.com.

Make-up causes acne: If you are taking your make-up off correctly and consistently, there is no evidence that make-up will give you spots. But if you don’t take your make-up off properly each night, this can cause breakouts due to a build-up of dirt and grease clogging your pores.

You can use hairspray to set your make-up: This is possibly the worst idea ever. All it does is clog pores and make your face sticky.

Pumping your mascara brush makes for better application: Although it might seem as though you’re picking up more product, you’re letting more air in, which will make your mascara dry out and leads to dry, flaky lashes plus bacteria in the tube.

If you only use hot hair tools once in a while, you don’t need to use heat protectant spray: Regardless of how often you use hot styling tools on your hair, you should use a heat protection spray every time.

BEAUTY PICK: Yardley London Hand Tin Duo'Lasting longer than flowers but still with a beautifully scented floral bouquet, this comes from the Yardley London Classics Collection whuch launches this month in time for Mother's Day. The Hand Cream Tin Duo 'has light and easily absorbed nourishing hand creams containing floral extracts, shea butter and moisturising oils in English Rose and English Dahlia in 50ml sizes. It's �7.

Natural ingredients are better for your skin: Even if you think you are using natural ingredients, they may have been extracted or purified rather than being totally organic.

BEAUTY PICK: Janjira 24K Gold Rituals Nourishing Eye Concentrate'A nourishing eye concentrate which uses Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Manihot Esculenta Extract, Vitamin C and Vitamin E blended together with decadent 24K gold. Will reset and recharge the skin while helping to stimulate the production of collagen. It's �36 at Janjira.co.uk.