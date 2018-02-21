Beauty: Treat yourself to the Sisley luxe touch

Try an hour-long Sisley facial at Hoopers when you buy two of the high-end brand’s skincare products, writes Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith. Plus top fragrances of the week and a brilliant Sisley GWP coming soon.

As a high-end luxury skincare brand, Sisley products can be beyond the reach of many of us, often reserved only as a special treat or perhaps requested as a birthday gift.

Sisley'S Gentle Facial Buffing Cream.

But there is a way of offsetting the cost while treating yourself to a wonderful, relaxing and – most important of all – effective facial.

Hoopers department store in Harrogate has a beauty room where you can experience a 60-minute Sisley treatment for a booking fee of £50 to secure the apointment, and then on the day redeemed against two Sisley skincare purchases. This means you will receive the treatment as complimentary when you buy two Sisley skincare products.

Hubert d’Ornano launched Sisley in 1976 with the aim of using technological advances to bring out the best in plants and essential oils to use in beauty products.

The Botanical Facial is Sisley’s signature facial, and it can be slightly tailored to the individual customer. It uses massage techniques and a variety of Sisley products to help skin regain its glow and reduce the signs of ageing. The Black Rose Cream Mask, for example, is often used for the facial and it blends padina pavonica and alkekengi calyx extracts, to leave skin plumped, smoothed and redensified. It’s left on for 15 minutes, during which there is massage therapy to help relax, so you can emerge from the treatment feeling dreamy, as well as glowing. You can buy the full 60ml tube of the mask, and it’s on offer at the moment at Hoopers for £105. It provides several treatments.

TOP BEAUTY PICKS: Sisley Izia eau de parfum'Launching this month as a limited edition, Sisley's Izia fragrance celebrates its first anniversary with a chic new bottle by British artist and illustrator, Quentin Jones, adorned with a pink chiffon collar. The fragrance opens with white bergamot and a touch of pink peppercorn, and is on the Sisley counters, costing �95.

SPECIAL OFFER FOR READERS: As a special offer, the first 10 readers to book a Sisley facial at Hoopers Harrogate (£50, redeemable against the purchase of two or more Sisley skincare products) will receive a complimentary 10ml Black Rose Cream Mask and a 5ml Supremya Night Cream, worth £65, while stocks last. Call in at the Sisley counter at Hoopers Harrogate or ring 01423 504091 and ask for the Sisley counter to book your facial and check dates available. Quote “Yorkshire Post Newspapers and Sisley”.

LOOK OUT FOR THE GIFT WITH PURCHASE OFFER

Sisley’s Gift With Purchase will be available at Harvey Nichols Leeds, Hoopers Harrogate and Browns York from Thursday March 8 to Saturday March 24 2018, with the purchase of two or more Sisley products, one to be skincare.

The gift* includes the below travel sized essentials:

TOP BEAUTY PICKS: Chanel Gabrielle Chanel 'Inspired by Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel, and created by Chanel perfumer Olivier Polge, with the perfume brand's Laboratory of Creation and Development of Perfumes, this is composed of a solar flower based on a bouquet of four white flowers. The case features a special internal sleeve that protects the bottle, nestled in an imprint of its silhouette. It's �79 at Harvey Nichols.

Sisleya L’Integral luxury 5ml jar

Flower Gel Mask 10ml

Eau Efficace 30 ml

Mini Lip Twist Nut (mini crayon) 1g

TOP BEAUTY PICKS: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Celestia 'Fresh yet full-bodied and rich, Maison Francis Kurkdjian has taken inspiration from the serene sight of when a clear blue sky meets the sea for this luxe eau de toilette. Mexican lime merges with cool mint and light blackcurrant, finished off with a soft musk for a heavenly fragrance that will relax and uplift. It's �130 at John Lewis and Harvey Nichols.

Sisleÿa Essential Skin Care Lotion 15ml

Izia EDP 1.4ml

Sisleya L’Integral Eye 1.5ml (sachet)

White Ginger Contouring Oil for legs 8ml (sachet)

Double Tenseur 1.5ml (sachet)

*One gift per customer, while stocks last. Contents may vary from those shown.

TOP BEAUTY PICKS: Neom Energy Burst eau de parfum'Boost your energy with this crisp, uplifting scent using only 100 per cent natural ingredients, with grapefruit, lemon and rosemary plus 14 other essential oils to help refresh and elevate your spirits, so you're in the mood for love. Gorgeous, zesty and clean to enliven the mind and the body. It's �49 at NeomOrganics.com and at the Neom store at Victoria Gate Leeds.