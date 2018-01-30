Fashion: Leeds Rag Fashion Show tells a tale as old as time

The age-old shared experience of humanity is the theme of this year’s Leeds Rag Fashion Show, writes Fashion Editor Stephanie Smith.
A must-experience city style event, it takes place on February 15 at the University of Leeds, this year raising money for Leeds Mind and Dementia UK, with a target of £18,000.
The theme for the catwalk is Time.Less, a journey through five scenes, exploring humanity’s shared moments in time, from birth through conflict and peace to death and on to the future.
Now in its 10th year, the show is run by a committee of 30 students from the university, with support from local, national and international businesses. All the models are also students, selected to be as representative and inclusive as possible. To be considered, they simply have to love fashion and giving back. For the night of the show, another 60 students act as runners and dressers.
The Leeds Rag Fashion Show takes place at Leeds University Union at 7.30pm on February 15. See Leedsragfashionshow.org.uk for details and tickets.
Tickets: https://leedsragfashionshow.org.uk/tickets/
Or donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leedsragfashionshow
