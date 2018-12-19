Hair know-how – go big for the party season

From a blow-dry to extensions or a bun, Stephanie Smith seeks out expert help to add party oomph to lacklustre hair. Plus stocking fillers and saviours for all the family.

The key to styling thinning hair for the festive season is to master a handful of go-to party looks that are easy and quick to create, that give the impression of body and volume.

Green People Nightly Rituals Starter Pack: Created by organic beauty experts Green People to regenerate, revitalise and renew your skin while you sleep, with Rejuvenating Eye Cream 10ml, Vita Min Fix 24-Hour Cream 30ml and Fruitful Nights Night Cream 30ml. It's �21 at GreenPeople.co.ukand 10 per cent of Green People net profits go to charity, including for hospice care for young people.

So say Jessica Patrick and Hayley Jennings of the Northern Hair Loss Clinic, based in Huddersfield. There are several tricks and products that can help to create the appearance of body, and a variety of extension systems to add extra thickness, volume and length quickly and easily.

“A big bouncy blow-dry, with plenty of volume and a little wave, looks polished and smart for work, yet with a little extra root teasing and tousling, can look really sexy after dark,” Jessica says. “Many salons now feature blow-dry bars, offering express blow-dries and styles, and most feature breakfast blow-dries, designed to be speedy yet effective. A lunch-time appointment is another great option if you’re planning on partying after work.”

Hayley adds: “When choosing clip-in extensions, there are a few things to consider. Firstly, if your hair is very fine or limp, or if you need to add length as well as volume, then opt for a full head of clip-in extensions. If you only need to add a little extra weight to your hair, a couple of rows of extensions through the crown should be enough. If your hair is very thin, then you might want to consider opting for extensions with less wefts of hair, which tend to sit more comfortably, without feeling too heavy on very fine hair. They also blend in more naturally than bulkier extensions. Extensions with a silicone binding, rather than a fabric one, tend to sit flatter against the head, making the blend between the natural hair and the extensions more seamless.”

Finally, they say, if you’re looking for an on-trend party style that adds height and body, opt for the messy bun, seen at Chanel’s AW18 show. Simply tease the hair up into a topknot, leaving the ends un-tucked and keeping the crown smooth, and adorn with accessories. The messier and more textured this bun is the better, making it a great go-to look.

Childs Farm Rhubarb and Custard 2 in 1: From the wonderful Childs Farm, this two-in-one shampoo and conditioner cleans and detangles hair in no time, fragranced with vanilla custard and organic rhubarb extract. Designed for all hair types. Suitable for newborns and upwards, dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema. It's �4 and stockists include Boots and Asda.

Soap & Glory Glitz And Make Up Gift Set: A fabulous set of instant glamour-giving make-up marvels including Lid StuffEye Shadow, Archery Brow Crayon, Supercat Eyeliner, Thick and Fast HD Mascara, Spectaculips Matte-Allic Gloss and a blusher palette. A lovely gift set for Christmas in Soap & Glory's signature pink retro graphic packaging. It's �25 at Boots.