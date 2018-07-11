The hunt is on for the best dressed Great Yorkshire Show visitor

To celebrate its 160th birthday, the Great Yorkshire Show is looking for stylishly dressed attendees to share selfies and photos of their friends looking stylish at this year’s event.

Recognising that there are many chic and stylish visitors and exhibitors at the Great Yorkshire Show, the organisers are holding a competition to find the very best dressed in show. To enter, all entrants have to do is take a picture of themselves, or of their companiions, looking stylish at this year’s event, and then post it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #kuonicatwalk and #GYSfashion.

On the Kuoni Catwalk yesterday, the John Lewis beachwear collection.

The winner, who will be chosen by Yorkshire Post fashion editor Stephanie Smith, will be treated to a fabulous John Lewis Experience for two at the Leeds store, dressed by the personal shopping team.

*The Kuoni Catwalk Show takes place at this week’s Great Yorkshire Show four times a day at 11am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm in the Fashion Pavilion each day of the show. It is organised by Morton-Gledhill: The Fashion Team.