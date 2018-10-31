Yorkshire designer creates bespoke flat cap for champion boxer Anthony Joshua

Leeds-based headwear designer Kempadoo Millar put yet another Yorkshire flat cap firmly on the map when unified heavyweight world champion boxer Anthony Joshua sported his striking bespoke hat while filming for an American TV sports channel.

Kempadoo Millar was approached by DAZN US to create a design especially for Joshua to wear before his fight against Alexander Povetkin on September 22. He opted for a blend of the British and Nigerian flags digitally printed on the lining and his AJBXNG embroidered logo on the back of his flat cap.

Based at AW Hainsworth’s mill in Pusdey, Kempadoo Millar has many celebrity fans including The Prince of Wales and award-winning actor Idris Elba. Last year it sold caps to 28 countries including Malaysia, Burma, Dubai and Russia, and has seen an increase in sales by 138 per cent on last year. It was founded in 2013 by designer Rhian Kempadoo-Millar, who said: “It was such an honour to be approached by DAZN to work with them for the filming ahead of Anthony’s Joshua’s most recent fight. Of course, we’re absolutely thrilled to make Anthony his own custom-made hat, as this is one of the unique elements of a Kempadoo Millar cap. We love to design the hats to fit the individual’s personality and style.

“Anthony absolutely loved his and we had a real blast making it for him.”

Kempadoo Millar’s current collection, Express Yourself ’18, is a colourful blend of rich tweeds and peacock bright accents. It featured in the Yorkshire Post Magazine in July this year, photographed in Leeds on professional dancers to add flair and movement. See the collection here.