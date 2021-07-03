Here is a list of some pub lunches to try out in establishments across Yorkshire, including Yorkshire pudding wraps, giant pub meal challenges, and even locally sourced food with a stunning view of the North Sea.

The Crooked Billet

The Crooked Billet, in Saxton, and has a ‘100% Yorkshire pudding challenge’ for customers to attempt, costing £16.50.

It includes a starter of homemade Yorkshire pudding with a meat and onion gravy, a main course of homemade giant Yorkshire pudding filled with mashed potatoes, gravy and a choice of fillings, and a dessert of a Yorkshire pudding filled with ice cream.

Any customer that manages to complete the challenge earns a place on the ‘Crooked Billet Wall of fame’.

The Crooked Billet, Wakefield Road, Saxton, North Yorkshire LS24 9QN

Black Bull Inn

The Black Bull Inn, near Pickering, serves giant filled Yorkshire puddings.

A house speciality, the giant Yorkshire puddings are made in loaf tins and served with chips, mash or a jacket potato, vegetables and a choice of meat.

The Black Bull Inn, Malton Road, Pickering, YO18 8EA

The Cod & Lobster

The Cod & Lobster in Staithes offers a unique pub lunch experience by being situated on the edge of the harbour, providing stunning, undisrupted views of the harbour and the North Sea.

Visitors have the choice of a fresh seafood menu, a notable dish being the ‘Sharing Seafood Platter’ which consists of fish goujons, mussels, fresh crab, cajun salmon, calamari, prawns and scallops - all served with chips or new potatoes for £28.

The Cod & Lobster, 61 High St, Staithes, TS13 5BH

Blackhouse

The Blackhouse, in Leeds, has an impressive Sunday sharing roast on the menu.

The sharing roast is £50 for two people and comes with 800g of English long bone beef, served on the bone and all the Sunday dinner trimmings you can expect.

Blackhouse, 31-33 East Parade, Leeds, LS1 5PS

Bridgewater Arms

Bridgewater Arms, in Leeds, has several food challenges on its menu, one including ‘The Big Mexican’.

This pub challenge involves eating four flame-grilled beef burgers topped with chilli con carne, hot sauce and skewered with a flame-grilled chilli.

Bridgewater Arms, Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS4 2DG

Thomas’s Bar

Thomas’s Bar is one of York’s oldest pubs and is situated near York Minster.

The pub serves a Yorkshire pudding wrap, stuffed with meat and vegetables, and served with chips and a jug of gravy.

Thomas’s Bar, 3 Museum Street, York, YO1 7DT

The Midnight Bell

The Midnight Bell in Leeds has a menu full of locally sourced Yorkshire produce.

One notable meal is the Yorkshire Ploughman’s that is served with locally sourced pork pie, Yorkshire sliced ham, Yorkshire Brittania cheddar, pickles, chutney, and a locally baked bloomer for £11.95.

The Midnight Bell, 101 Water Lane, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 5QN

Black Sheep Brewery Bar and Kitchen

The Black Sheep Brewery Bar and Kitchen offers a unique pub lunch called ‘Steak and Riggwelter Pie’ on their Sunday lunch set menu.

Served with a choice of hand cup chips or mash, mushy peas and Riggwelter gravy, this pub lunch is particularly notable because of the addition of Riggwelter beer.

The beer is brewed in Yorkshire by Black Sheep Brewery and gets its name from a local Yorkshire Dales farming term.

The Black Sheep Brewery, Wellgarth, Masham,North Yorkshire, HG4 4EN

Solita Bar and Grill

Solita, in York, has an impressive Sunday lunch menu that features a ‘Sunday Roast Burger’ for £14.

The burger consists of 4 Oz wagyu beef patties, roast wagyu topside, carrots, parsnips, horseradish mayo, and cheese - all topped with mini Yorkshire pudding and a pig in a blanket.

Solita, 75 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HY

Guy Fawkes Inn

Guy Fawkes Inn is a characterful pub in York and serves unique meals such as the ‘Guy Fawkes Steak Pie’.

The ‘Guy Fawkes Steak Pie’ is made to order and is served with mashed potato, baby onions, mushrooms and a smoked bacon gravy - fitting to its namesake!