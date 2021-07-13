10 of the best places to watch football in Sheffield

And if you can't get to the game, there are plenty of places in the city to watch it. Here are some of the best.

The Cavendish

The Cavendish is a trendy and modern pub and has multiple HD TV screens across the venue.

The best places to watch sport in Sheffield

Offering a menu of American style food, the pub is a great place to watch sport as well as enjoy some craft ale and try one of their loaded subs.

The Cavendish, 220-238 West Street, Sheffield S1 4EU

The Graduate

The Graduate is in Sheffield city centre and has a variety of deals on food and drink making it a popular place for students.

There are multiple TV screens to watch sport across the venue, as well as board games and regular live music as entertainment.

The Graduate, Surrey Street, Sheffield, S1 2LH

Shakey

Shakey is a pub in Hillsborough and was formerly known as Shakespeare.

The pub has an open plan layout and multiple TV screens making viewing sport easy. It is furnished with multiple high tables and bar stools and has a large, dark wooden bar.

Shakey, 196 Bradfield Road, Sheffield, S6 2BY

The Wildcard Bar & Grill

The Wildcard Bar is one of Sheffield’s first luxury sports bars and has more than 40 TV screens to watch sport.

There are plenty of other options for entertainment between matches including a pool table, shuffleboard and darts.

The pub serves a range of American-style food including ‘Wildcard Wings’ and a range of burgers.

The Wildcard Bar & Grill, 844 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TD

Champs Sports Bar

Champs Sports Bar is on Ecclesall Road and is a popular spot for watching sport.

The bar has 4K Ultra HD screens and a giant state-of-the-art TV wall meaning fans can watch games from almost anywhere in the venue.

Champs Sports Bar, 255 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8NX

The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse is a two storey pub, located on London Road, and the ground floor is used as the sports bar.

Catering for sports fans with the multiple TV screens across the venue, the pub also has separate pool and darts areas too.

The Clubhouse, 13 London Road, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4LA

The Stack Lounge

The Stack Lounge has modern and quirky decor throughout the venue with a sports theme.

There are multiple TV screens and the pub streams a range of sports including rugby, football, Formula 1, tennis and boxing.

The Stack Lounge, 125-129 London Road, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4LE

The Common Room

The Common Room is in Sheffield city centre and is a two storey sports bar showing a range of sports including football, rugby, NFL, horse racing and golf.

There are over 50 TV screens across the establishment as well as American size pool tables and ping pong.

The Common Room, 127-129 Devonshire St, Sheffield, S3 7SB

The Loxley Sports Bar & Grill

Decked out with colourful furniture, The Loxley is a great place for a relaxed afternoon watching sport.

There are multiple TV screens showing sport and the pub serves classic food such as homemade pies.

The Loxley Sports Bar & Grill, Loxley New Road, Sheffield, S6 4NG

Sport Shack

Sport Shack is a micro sports bar in Sheffield that often has a lively atmosphere on big game nights.

There are characterful wooden beams across the ceilings and the pub is decorated with dark yet contemporary style furnishings and has multiple TV screens for watching sport.