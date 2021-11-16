Owner, Chris Kamolli (pictured) named the restaurant 2nd Girlfriend in recognition of his girlfriend

The Mediterranean Italian restaurant called 2nd Girlfriend on Langsett Road in Hillsborough first opened in late 2020, but like many in the hospitality sector, it had to close as Covid-19 locked down the nation.

It reopened in May this year and is going down a treat with Sheffield diners, with one person calling it the “best Italian/Mediterranean restaurant in Sheffield”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-run restaurant specialises in authentic Italian, Mediterranean and Albanian cuisine and has received rave reviews as well as a 5-star rating for its exquisite food and welcoming atmosphere.

2nd Girlfriend Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar is located in the heart of Hillsborough on Langsett Road

But it’s not just the food that has got people talking – the unusual name has left diners and residents from the area curious about what it actually means - according to owner Chris Kamolli, it’s simple.

Chris said: “My Girlfriend wanted this name because she’s my second girlfriend.

“Everybody asks about the name. Some say it’s weird, some says it’s a good name, and others say it is different. It is hard to forget and easy to remember. In a way, it’s a bit of advertisement in itself because people talk about it.”

Chris takes pride in serving fresh food of the highest quality and says visitors can expect a very welcoming service.

The restaurant currently serves popular dishes, including baked fish, steak, pizza, and pasta, along with an extensive wine list, and Chris is hoping to add some Greek cuisine in the coming months.