AA Restaurant Guide 2023: All 83 of the Yorkshire restaurants featured - including 16 new entries

The AA Restaurant Guide 2023 has been released – and Yorkshire has almost 100 entries in the book.

By Grace Newton
5 minutes ago

There are 68 listed in gastronomic destination North Yorkshire alone, and 16 completely new entries this year. West Yorkshire’s entries are centred on the Leeds dining scene, while South Yorkshire’s are all in Sheffield, with no representation for Doncaster, Barnsley or Rotherham. The guide’s focus is on country house hotels, fine dining and traditional inns – though there are some more modern recommendations.

Among the newcomers are The Stag in Sheffield, The Fleece in Ripponden, Bar and Restaurant Eighty Eight at Grantley Hall, The Plough at Scalby and Fish & Forest in York.

The complete list

The Cleveland Tontine at Osmotherley near Northallerton is a landmark on the A19

Forge, Middleton Tyas

The Angel at Hetton

The Black Swan at Oldstead

Horto, Harrogate

Joro restaurant inside the Krynkl shipping container development in Shalesmoor, Sheffield

Roots, York

Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

The Bow Room, Grays Court, York

Estbek House Hotel in Sandsend, near Whitby

The Burlington, Bolton Abbey

The Hare, Scawton

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge

Brockley Hall, Saltburn

Clocktower, Harrogate

Crab and Lobster, Asenby

Estbek House, Whitby

Feversham Arms, Helmsley

Fletchers, Ripon

Grassington House

Melton’s, York

Middlethorpe Hall, York

Samuel’s at Swinton Park, Masham

Skosh, York

The Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley

The Coach House, Middleton Tyas

The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall

The Fairfax Arms, Gilling East

The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley

The Rattle Owl, York

The Star Inn, Harome

The Tack Room, Middleham

The Timble Inn, Timble

The Traddock, Austwick

The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton

The Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham

1783, Reeth

Bar Restaurant Eighty-Eight at Grantley Hall

The Black Bull, Moulton

Black Horse Inn, Kirkby Fleetham

Charles Bathurst Inn, Arkengarthdale

Chez Mal, Leeds

Clark’s, Scarborough

Dean Court Hotel, York

Fish & Forest, York

Hotel du Vin, Harrogate and York

Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland

The Orchid, Studley Hotel, Harrogate

The Carpenters Arms, Thirsk

The Clarendon, Hebden

The Devonshire, Bolton Abbey

The Drum & Monkey, Harrogate

The Farrier, Scarborough

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

Judge’s Lodging, York

Lime Tree Inn, York

Lister Arms, Malham

The Plough, Scalby

The Punch Bowl, Marton

The Rise, York

Star Inn the City, York

Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby

Station Hotel, Birstwith

The Terrace, Masham

West Park Hotel, Harrogate

Juke and Loe, Sheffield

Joro, Sheffield

Rafters, Sheffield

Nonnas, Sheffield

The Stag, Sheffield

Wortley Arms, Sheffield

The Fleece, Ripponden

The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds

HOME, Leeds

Salvo’s, Leeds

Thorpe Park Hotel, Leeds

The Box Tree, Ilkley

Prashad, Bradford

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Wood Hall Hotel, Wetherby

