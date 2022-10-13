AA Restaurant Guide 2023: All 83 of the Yorkshire restaurants featured - including 16 new entries
The AA Restaurant Guide 2023 has been released – and Yorkshire has almost 100 entries in the book.
There are 68 listed in gastronomic destination North Yorkshire alone, and 16 completely new entries this year. West Yorkshire’s entries are centred on the Leeds dining scene, while South Yorkshire’s are all in Sheffield, with no representation for Doncaster, Barnsley or Rotherham. The guide’s focus is on country house hotels, fine dining and traditional inns – though there are some more modern recommendations.
Among the newcomers are The Stag in Sheffield, The Fleece in Ripponden, Bar and Restaurant Eighty Eight at Grantley Hall, The Plough at Scalby and Fish & Forest in York.
The complete list
Forge, Middleton Tyas
The Angel at Hetton
The Black Swan at Oldstead
Horto, Harrogate
Roots, York
Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough
Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
The Bow Room, Grays Court, York
The Burlington, Bolton Abbey
The Hare, Scawton
Yorebridge House, Bainbridge
Brockley Hall, Saltburn
Clocktower, Harrogate
Crab and Lobster, Asenby
Estbek House, Whitby
Feversham Arms, Helmsley
Fletchers, Ripon
Grassington House
Melton’s, York
Middlethorpe Hall, York
Samuel’s at Swinton Park, Masham
Skosh, York
The Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley
The Coach House, Middleton Tyas
The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall
The Fairfax Arms, Gilling East
The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley
The Rattle Owl, York
The Star Inn, Harome
The Tack Room, Middleham
The Timble Inn, Timble
The Traddock, Austwick
The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton
The Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham
1783, Reeth
Bar Restaurant Eighty-Eight at Grantley Hall
The Black Bull, Moulton
Black Horse Inn, Kirkby Fleetham
Charles Bathurst Inn, Arkengarthdale
Chez Mal, Leeds
Clark’s, Scarborough
Dean Court Hotel, York
Fish & Forest, York
Hotel du Vin, Harrogate and York
Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland
The Orchid, Studley Hotel, Harrogate
The Carpenters Arms, Thirsk
The Clarendon, Hebden
The Devonshire, Bolton Abbey
The Drum & Monkey, Harrogate
The Farrier, Scarborough
The Fat Badger, Harrogate
Judge’s Lodging, York
Lime Tree Inn, York
Lister Arms, Malham
The Plough, Scalby
The Punch Bowl, Marton
The Rise, York
Star Inn the City, York
Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby
Station Hotel, Birstwith
The Terrace, Masham
West Park Hotel, Harrogate
Juke and Loe, Sheffield
Joro, Sheffield
Rafters, Sheffield
Nonnas, Sheffield
The Stag, Sheffield
Wortley Arms, Sheffield
The Fleece, Ripponden
The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds
HOME, Leeds
Salvo’s, Leeds
Thorpe Park Hotel, Leeds
The Box Tree, Ilkley
Prashad, Bradford
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
Wood Hall Hotel, Wetherby