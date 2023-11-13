The latest AA restaurant guide is now out for sale and once again Yorkshire is well represented after a number of venues impressed the inspectors.

Just one restaurant in Yorkshire was given a four rosette rating for the first time this year, Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, in Ripon, while four others picked up three rosettes for the first time.

There are four restaurants with four rosettes, 15 with three rosettes, 30 with two rosettes and 28 with one rosette.

The AA Rosette award was first established in 1956 and was the first nationwide scheme for celebrating the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels. Rosettes are awarded every year on a rising scale based on a meal visit by one or more of AA inspectors. The team of inspectors assess the quality of food throughout the UK.

Grantley Hall is a prestigious venue with its own Michelin Star chef - Shaun Rankin.

The latest edition of the gourmand's companion, which is perhaps second only to the Michelin Guide in prestige, is available to buy now, priced £17.99.

You can order a copy of the AA Restaurant Guide 2024, celebrating the best cuisine the country has to offer, via Amazon.

For more on the restaurants recommended by AA inspectors, visit: https://www.ratedtrips.com/.

Below is a list of all the Yorkshire restaurants which have been awarded with at least one rosette.

Four rosettes:

The Angel at Hetton, Hetton

The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds

Three rosettes:

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge

Goldsborough Hall, Goldsborough

The Star Inn at Harome, Harome

JÖRO Restaurant, Sheffield

Horto Restaurant, Harrogate

Forge, Middleton Tyas

The Traddock, Settle

The Hare, Scawton

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court, York

Legacy, York

Roots York, York

Rafters Restaurant, Sheffield

The Lantern Room, Huddersfield

Box Tree, Ilkley

Two rosettes:

Skosh, York

The Rattle Owl, York

The Judge’s Lodging, York

Melton’s, York

Middlethorpe Hall and Spa, York

Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Wetherby

Clocktower, Harrogate

Crab and Lobster, Asenby

Fairfax Arms, Gilling East

Bar Restaurant Eighty Eight, Ripon

Fletchers, Ripon

Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham

Timble Inn, Timble

Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley

Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley

Samuels, Masham

Prashad, Bradford

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Burlington, Bolton Abbey

Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley

Devonshire Fell, Burnsall

Shidben Mill Inn, Halifax

Tack Room, Middleham

Grassington House, Grassington,

Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton

1864, Driffield

Fleece Countryside Inn, Ripponden,

The Westwood, Beverley

The Coach House, Middleton Tyas,

Chadwicks Inn Maltby, Middlesbrough

One rosette:

Line Tree Inn, York

Punch Bowl Inn, Marton

The General Tarleton, Knaresborough

Fish and Forest, York

The Rise, York

Chez Mal, York

Star Inn The City, York

Hotel du Vin & Bistro, York

West Park Hotel, Harrogate

Hotel du Vin & Bistro, Harrogate

Drum and Monkey, Harrogate

Fat Badger, Harrogate

Pranzo, Harrogate

Orchid, Harrogate

Station Hotel, Birstwith

Thorpe Park Hotel, Leeds

Salvo’s, Leeds

Chez Mal, Leeds

Carpenter’s Arms, Thirsk

The Terrace, Masham

The Devonshire, Bolton Abbey

The Clarendon, Hebden

Crathorne Hotel, Yarm

The Black Bull, Moulton

The Beverley Arms, Beverley

Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland

The Lister Arms, Malham