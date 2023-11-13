AA Restaurant Guide 2024: The Yorkshire restaurants named among the best in the country by AA inspectors
Just one restaurant in Yorkshire was given a four rosette rating for the first time this year, Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, in Ripon, while four others picked up three rosettes for the first time.
There are four restaurants with four rosettes, 15 with three rosettes, 30 with two rosettes and 28 with one rosette.
The AA Rosette award was first established in 1956 and was the first nationwide scheme for celebrating the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels. Rosettes are awarded every year on a rising scale based on a meal visit by one or more of AA inspectors. The team of inspectors assess the quality of food throughout the UK.
Below is a list of all the Yorkshire restaurants which have been awarded with at least one rosette.
Four rosettes:
The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead
Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
Three rosettes:
Yorebridge House, Bainbridge
Goldsborough Hall, Goldsborough
The Star Inn at Harome, Harome
JÖRO Restaurant, Sheffield
Horto Restaurant, Harrogate
Forge, Middleton Tyas
The Traddock, Settle
The Hare, Scawton
The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court, York
Legacy, York
Roots York, York
Rafters Restaurant, Sheffield
The Lantern Room, Huddersfield
Box Tree, Ilkley
Two rosettes:
Skosh, York
The Rattle Owl, York
The Judge’s Lodging, York
Melton’s, York
Middlethorpe Hall and Spa, York
Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Wetherby
Clocktower, Harrogate
Crab and Lobster, Asenby
Fairfax Arms, Gilling East
Bar Restaurant Eighty Eight, Ripon
Fletchers, Ripon
Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham
Timble Inn, Timble
Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley
Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley
Samuels, Masham
Prashad, Bradford
Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
Burlington, Bolton Abbey
Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley
Devonshire Fell, Burnsall
Shidben Mill Inn, Halifax
Tack Room, Middleham
Grassington House, Grassington,
Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton
1864, Driffield
Fleece Countryside Inn, Ripponden,
The Westwood, Beverley
The Coach House, Middleton Tyas,
Chadwicks Inn Maltby, Middlesbrough
One rosette:
Line Tree Inn, York
Punch Bowl Inn, Marton
The General Tarleton, Knaresborough
Fish and Forest, York
The Rise, York
Chez Mal, York
Star Inn The City, York
Hotel du Vin & Bistro, York
West Park Hotel, Harrogate
Hotel du Vin & Bistro, Harrogate
Drum and Monkey, Harrogate
Fat Badger, Harrogate
Pranzo, Harrogate
Orchid, Harrogate
Station Hotel, Birstwith
Thorpe Park Hotel, Leeds
Salvo’s, Leeds
Chez Mal, Leeds
Carpenter’s Arms, Thirsk
The Terrace, Masham
The Devonshire, Bolton Abbey
The Clarendon, Hebden
Crathorne Hotel, Yarm
The Black Bull, Moulton
The Beverley Arms, Beverley
Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland
The Lister Arms, Malham
The View, Skipton