AA Restaurant Guide: The Yorkshire restaurants added and removed so far in 2024

Last week the owners of DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room in Doncaster, which became the city’s only entry in the Guide last year, confirmed that an AA inspector had visited again and awarded the kitchen team two coveted rosettes. DN1 serves Doncaster’s only tasting menu and its owners have aspirations of winning a Michelin star. The chef’s table-style restaurant received a glowing review from The Times food critic Giles Coren last year.

The Old Deanery in Ripon, which recently re-opened as a gastropub after being closed for several years, has been added, as has Indian fine dining restaurant Ruthvika Spices and Kitchen in North Ferriby near Hull, which opened last year in the former Medici Italian restaurant.

Origin Social in Northallerton, a small plates restaurant, is included, putting the market town on the culinary map.

The Butcher's Arms in Hepworth, near Holmfirth, now has an AA rosette

The Butcher’s Arms at Holmfirth, which was added last October, has had its rosettes upgraded from none to one. Pignut in Helmsley, another newcomer last year, now has two rosettes.

Other additions and upgradings since the last Guide was published in the autumn of 2023 are: West 10 Bar & Kitchen, Sheffield; Legacy at The Grand Hotel, York (one rosette to two); Judge’s Lodging, York (one rosette to three); Bar & Restaurant Eighty-Eight, Ripon (one rosette to two); Forge, Middleton Lodge Estate (no rosettes to three); Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall (three rosettes to four); Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough (no rosettes to three); 1864, Driffield (two rosettes).

Two restaurants which have now closed have been removed from the Guide – The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds, which has also lost its Michelin star and is being rebranded as Psycho Sandbar; and The Rattle Owl in York.

The Worsley Arms Hotel in Hovingham has gone from two rosettes to none, Mallyan Spout Hotel in Goathland has had its rosette revoked and The General Tarleton in Knaresborough has also lost its awards.