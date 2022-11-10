Aakash Cleckheaton: Famous Yorkshire curryhouse to close as Grade II-listed building is sold

The curryhouse, renowned for its five-course buffet, is being made homeless by the landlords’ decision to sell the Grade II-listed building, a former church.

It had been a restaurant since a major restoration by a local businessman in the early 2000s.

Aakash will close on November 20.

Aakash restaurant, Cleckheaton.

A post on their official Facebook page stated: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of this beautiful restaurant. As many of you are already aware the building is being sold and the new owners don’t want to operate as a restaurant.

“We want to thank all of our wonderful customers for their support over the last 22 years. We want to thank our local community and all the customers up and down the country.

“We are still operating as normal until November 20 2022. Thank you for all your support for all of these years.”

They added that the business would not relocate to new premises.

