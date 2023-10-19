With Halloween lurking just around the corner, shoppers will love sinking their fangs into Aldi’s new line-up of spine-tingling sweets and chocolate, available in stores now!

From cracking open the mysterious goodies hidden within the Chocolate Pumpkin Smash Piñata, to indulging in the Popcorn Slab, Fizzy Spiders or Frankenstein Marshmallow Lollies, there’s an affordable Halloween delight to thrill every trick or treater.

Delivering the pinnacle of Halloween excitement, shoppers are in for spills and thrills with the NEW Chocolate Pumpkin Smash Piñata (£4.99, 300g). This decadent chocolate pumpkin, complete with a mini wooden hammer, beckons to be cracked open, revealing the eerie sweet treats hidden within. This cheeky pumpkin isn’t just a snack to savour, but a bewitching experience, ideal for family fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi’s NEW Popcorn Slab (£2.49, 100g) comes in both white and milk chocolate varieties, dotted with creamy chocolate skulls or chewy gummy brains for a taste adventure. Likewise, this year’s ghoulish Chocolate Lollies (£0.99, 35g) and Chocolate Popping Candy Brains (£0.85, 70g) are a great way to indulge in some chocolatey fun with little ones.

Lots of spooky treats on offer.

Aldi is serving up a mountain of monstrous fun with the returning Halloween favourite Marshmallow Lollies in Frankenstein, Skull and Pumpkin varieties (£0.99 45g) as well as its ghost-shaped Marshmallow Bag (£1.49, 150g) and Monster Mallows (£1.99, 88g) adding a sweet twist to Halloween festivities!

Also returning this year are Chocolate Orange Pumpkin or Raspberry White Chocolate Eyeball Macarons (£2.99, 103g/105g). These boo-tifully crafted almond-based bakes are the perfect melt-in-the-mouth delights for any spooky spread! Returning along with them will be the shopper Favourite Dessert Menu Halloween Cheesecake (£3.49, 450g). Charmingly crafted to resemble a spooky skeleton, this rich vanilla cheesecake will be a talking point of any Halloween party food table.

Fans of these frightfully fun characters can enjoy watching Aldi’s Frankenstein and Pumpkin Melting Figures (£1.99, 65g). Melting before shoppers’ eyes when dunked in hot milk, they create a rich hot chocolate, ideal for a hauntingly dark October night.