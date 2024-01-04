Hospitality chain Arc Inspirations has announced the closure of its Banyan bar in Ilkley.

A statement on the company’s website read: “Banyan Ilkley is now permanently closed. Thank you so much for your custom over the years, we've loved being part of this wonderful community and have made so many friends."

Arc still operates bars under the Banyan branding in Leeds city centre, Roundhay and Harrogate.

The Ilkley site on Brook Street opened in the former Wildwood unit in 2017. Last spring Arc also closed the Banyan bar in Horsforth. The Banyan in York has since been rebranded as Manahatta.

Arc’s other main brands are Manahatta and sports bar Box, both of which have several Leeds outposts. The company previously ran Kobe and The Pit.