Barbecue burnt aubergines recipe

Aldi has teamed up with some top barbecue chefs to come up with foolproof tips and recipes for the barbecue season. Why noyt try Ready, Steady Cook’s Mike Reid’s recipe for burnt aubergines

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 6:00 am

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 aubergines, cut in half

1tbsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 lime juiced

100ml olive oil

For the cucumber yoghurt:

1 cucumber, diced small

100ml Soya yoghurt

1 lime, juiced and zested

Parsley a few sprigs, fresh

Method

Score your aubergines using a sharp knife. Make at least a 1cm insert.

Generously cover the top of the aubergines in olive oil then top with the spices.

Grill skin side down at least 80% of the way before turning and finishing off flesh side down.

Mix your cucumber, turmeric, yoghurt and lime together in a bowl. Finish with the parsley and season to taste.

