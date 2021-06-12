Barbecue burnt aubergines recipe

Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 aubergines, cut in half
1tbsp cumin
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 lime juiced
100ml olive oil
For the cucumber yoghurt:
1 cucumber, diced small
100ml Soya yoghurt
1 lime, juiced and zested
Parsley a few sprigs, fresh
Method
Score your aubergines using a sharp knife. Make at least a 1cm insert.
Generously cover the top of the aubergines in olive oil then top with the spices.
Grill skin side down at least 80% of the way before turning and finishing off flesh side down.
Mix your cucumber, turmeric, yoghurt and lime together in a bowl. Finish with the parsley and season to taste.