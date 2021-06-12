Barbecue burnt aubergines recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4 aubergines, cut in half

1tbsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 lime juiced

100ml olive oil

For the cucumber yoghurt:

1 cucumber, diced small

100ml Soya yoghurt

1 lime, juiced and zested

Parsley a few sprigs, fresh

Method

Score your aubergines using a sharp knife. Make at least a 1cm insert.

Generously cover the top of the aubergines in olive oil then top with the spices.

Grill skin side down at least 80% of the way before turning and finishing off flesh side down.