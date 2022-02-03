The cocktail bar awards returned for its fourth year on Tuesday (February 1), when the winning establishments were named at a live event in London.

Five Yorkshire cocktail bars were named among the top 50 - with most of them in Leeds.

The top Yorkshire entry on the list was Jake’s Bar & Still Room in Leeds, which placed 24th.

Roland’s Leeds came second for the region and 32nd overall, while Below Stairs - also in Leeds - was ranked 29th.

Sheffield was the only other Yorkshire location to get a mention thanks to its cocktail bar Public, which was in 41st place.

Following closely behind was Hedonist in Leeds in 42nd.

While 25 of the bars named on the list were in London - and six of these made the top ten - the overall winner was Lab 22 in Cardiff.

Cocktails establishments in Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Liverpool, Brighton, Bath, Birmingham, and Newcastle also made the list.

The bars named at the event, organised by food and drink events media company William Reed, are voted for by hundreds of experts, bartenders, bar owners and drinks writers.

Top 50 Cocktail Bars publisher Christopher Lowe said: “London has always been seen as a global leader for cocktails but as you’ll see from the 2022 list, other major cities across the UK are now catching up.

“Our newly launched website will help cocktail connoisseurs discover the best of the UK bar scene with many of these very much still under the radar.”

See the full list of winners below.

The Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2022:

Lab 22, Cardiff

Swift Soho, London

The Connaught Bar, London

Tayēr + Elementary, London

Satan’s Whiskers, London

Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh

Three Sheets, London

Oriole, London

Panda and Sons, Edinburgh

Speak in Code, Manchester

, London

Disrepute, London

Nightjar, London

Homeboy Bar, London

American Bar, London

SCHOFIELD’S BAR, Manchester

Opium Cocktails & Dim Sum Parlour, London

Coupette, London

Artesian, London

Scarfes Bar, London

Trailer Happiness, London

Lucky Liquor co., Edinburgh

Happiness Forgets, London

Jake’s Bar & Still Room, Leeds

Little Mercies, London

The Absent Ear, Glasgow

The Milk Thistle, Bristol

Berry & Rye, Liverpool

Laki Kane, London

Filthy XIII, Bristol

Lyaness, London

Roland’s Leeds, Leeds

Gungho!, Brighton

Hacha, London

The Hideout, Bath

Pennyroyal, Cardiff

Couch, Birmingham

Bar Termini, London

Below Stairs, Leeds

Hay Palu, Edinburgh

Public, Sheffield

Hedonist, Leeds

Present Company, Liverpool

The Pineapple Club, Birmingham

Publiq., London

Ojo Rojo, Bournemouth

L' Atelier du Vin, Brighton

Callooh Callay, London

Mother Mercy, Newcastle upon Tyne