The cocktail bar awards returned for its fourth year on Tuesday (February 1), when the winning establishments were named at a live event in London.
Five Yorkshire cocktail bars were named among the top 50 - with most of them in Leeds.
The top Yorkshire entry on the list was Jake’s Bar & Still Room in Leeds, which placed 24th.
Roland’s Leeds came second for the region and 32nd overall, while Below Stairs - also in Leeds - was ranked 29th.
Sheffield was the only other Yorkshire location to get a mention thanks to its cocktail bar Public, which was in 41st place.
Following closely behind was Hedonist in Leeds in 42nd.
While 25 of the bars named on the list were in London - and six of these made the top ten - the overall winner was Lab 22 in Cardiff.
Cocktails establishments in Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Liverpool, Brighton, Bath, Birmingham, and Newcastle also made the list.
The bars named at the event, organised by food and drink events media company William Reed, are voted for by hundreds of experts, bartenders, bar owners and drinks writers.
Top 50 Cocktail Bars publisher Christopher Lowe said: “London has always been seen as a global leader for cocktails but as you’ll see from the 2022 list, other major cities across the UK are now catching up.
“Our newly launched website will help cocktail connoisseurs discover the best of the UK bar scene with many of these very much still under the radar.”
See the full list of winners below.
The Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2022:
Lab 22, Cardiff
Swift Soho, London
The Connaught Bar, London
Tayēr + Elementary, London
Satan’s Whiskers, London
Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh
Three Sheets, London
Oriole, London
Panda and Sons, Edinburgh
Speak in Code, Manchester
, London
Disrepute, London
Nightjar, London
Homeboy Bar, London
American Bar, London
SCHOFIELD’S BAR, Manchester
Opium Cocktails & Dim Sum Parlour, London
Coupette, London
Artesian, London
Scarfes Bar, London
Trailer Happiness, London
Lucky Liquor co., Edinburgh
Happiness Forgets, London
Jake’s Bar & Still Room, Leeds
Little Mercies, London
The Absent Ear, Glasgow
The Milk Thistle, Bristol
Berry & Rye, Liverpool
Laki Kane, London
Filthy XIII, Bristol
Lyaness, London
Roland’s Leeds, Leeds
Gungho!, Brighton
Hacha, London
The Hideout, Bath
Pennyroyal, Cardiff
Couch, Birmingham
Bar Termini, London
Below Stairs, Leeds
Hay Palu, Edinburgh
Public, Sheffield
Hedonist, Leeds
Present Company, Liverpool
The Pineapple Club, Birmingham
Publiq., London
Ojo Rojo, Bournemouth
L' Atelier du Vin, Brighton
Callooh Callay, London
Mother Mercy, Newcastle upon Tyne
The Cocktail Trading Co, London