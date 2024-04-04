There are various elements that make your meal perfect: atmosphere and ambience, excellent quality of food and drink, excellent customer service and an extensive menu to peruse. The following eateries have it all and more according to the Michelin Guide.

The Michelin Guide started off in France as a little red guide book in 1889 written by two brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin who wanted to encourage more motorists to use the road for their travels. At that time there were fewer than 3,000 cars in the country.

For 20 years the guidebook was free to use until one day Andre noticed that it had been used to prop up a workbench in a tire shop.

Having realised that people only respect what they pay for, he introduced the Michelin Guide in 1920, sold for seven francs, and would include a list of hotels in Paris and lists of restaurants.

Below is a list of all the pubs and restaurants in Yorkshire with Michelin stars and their review in the Michelin Guide.

Best pubs and restaurants in Yorkshire with Michelin stars

Pipe and Glass

Cuisine: Modern British

Address: West End, South Dalton, HU17 7PN.

One Michelin Star

Michelin Guide review: “Look for the church spire to help you navigate through the maze of country lanes that lead to this charming 15C pub, which was originally the gatehouse of Dalton Park.

“The Yorkshire larder is well-represented on the menus, with numerous daily specials reflecting what’s best in season. Unfussy, instantly recognisable dishes are meticulously prepared, packed full of flavour and have subtle modern touches. The charming team ensure everyone is looked after with a smile, and smart bedrooms add a luxurious edge.”

Roots

Cuisine: Modern Cuisine

Address: 68 Marygate, York, YO30 7BH.

One Michelin Star

Michelin Guide review: “Set in a quiet area of the city, this attractive Arts and Crafts building is little sister to the Black Swan in Oldstead and shares its ethos of seasonality and sustainability.

“Tasting menus evolve naturally according to the availability of produce – which originates from their kitchen garden, small regional suppliers and chef-owner Tommy Banks’ parents’ farm.

“Creative, modern dishes are carefully prepared and deceptively simple to look at, yet offer great refinement and depth of flavour. There’s plenty of choice on the well-chosen wine list, with everything available by the glass.”

Black Swan

Cuisine: Creative British

Address: Oldstead, York, YO61 4BL.

One Michelin Star (high quality cooking) and One Michelin Green Star (gastronomy and sustainability)

Michelin Guide review: “All the hallmarks of a characterful country pub can be found here: exposed beams, flagged floors and even an open fire. The appealing tasting menu is driven by produce from their farm, garden and local hedgerows, with an array of preservation techniques used to ensure these ingredients last.

“The resulting dishes are skilfully prepared and attractively presented, while boasting harmonious flavours, bold contrasts and plenty of depth. Every wine on the appealing list is available by the glass and the antique-furnished bedrooms have private patios.

Owner and chef at Black Swan, Tommy Banks, said: “Sustainability is at the core of our ethos. We source most of our produce from my parents’ farm, which uses sustainable farming practices (30 acres is dedicated to the restaurant), and the rest of our produce is sourced from like-minded suppliers. We hope our restaurant can make a positive difference.”

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall

Cuisine: Modern British, Regional Cuisine

Address: Grantley Hall, Ripon, HG4 3ET.

One Michelin Star

Michelin Guide review: “This beautifully decorated, formal restaurant occupies what was once the music room of this sumptuous and luxurious 17C country house.

“Shaun Rankin’s creative, modern cooking is a perfect fit for these surroundings and is inspired by his childhood memories and an insider’s knowledge of the area.

“There is a bounteous larder in Yorkshire and the tasting menu, which flows in a skilled way, focuses on its very best produce. Adding to the experience is a well-organised and professional service team.”

Star Inn at Harome

Cuisine: Modern British, Regional Cuisine

Address: High Street, Harome, YO62 5JE.

One Michelin Star

Michelin Guide review: “Andrew Pern’s 14C thatched inn oozes charm and character, with its low ceilings, Robert ‘Mouseman’ features and some charred beams left in situ in a nod to its life story.

“Head Chef Steve Smith’s cooking has a classical base with modern overtones, and Yorkshire leads the way in rich, gutsy, flavour-driven dishes, with fish coming from Whitby, game from the Moors and vegetables plucked from the kitchen garden. Relax on the terrace, then stay over in one of the individually styled bedrooms; one boasts a snooker table, another, a piano.”

The Angel at Hetton

Cuisine: Modern Cuisine

Address: Back Lane, Hetton, Skipton, BD23 6LT.

One Michelin Star

Michelin Guide review: “Deep within the Yorkshire Dales sits The Angel, a stunning stone-built inn with 15C origins, which now has a modern Nordic style courtesy of polished concrete floors and light wood furnishings.

“Classic combinations are to the fore but are subtly modernised and refined, with dishes demonstrating a simplicity that allows every ingredient to shine. The exuberant service team enhance the experience, and the bedrooms – which are spread around the village – mix the classic and the contemporary.”

Mýse

Cuisine: Modern Cuisine

Address: Main Street, Hovingham, York, YO62 4LF.

One Michelin Star

Michelin Guide review: “In a pretty little village on the edge of the North York Moors lies this former pub with stripped-back décor – expect flagstone floors, whitewashed beams and exposed stone walls.

